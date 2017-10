National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's National Aluminium Co June-qtr profit down 4 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Aluminium Co Ltd :June quarter profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.35 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 19.97 billion rupees versus 18 billion rupees last year.

India's NALCO inks MoU with India govt for setting higher FY targets in production, turnover, capex

May 25 (Reuters) - National Aluminium Co Ltd :Says National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has signed an MoU with the ministry of mines.Says MoUfor setting higher targets in production, productivity, turnover and capex for the FY 2017-18.Says as per MoU, the target for revenue from operations has been fixed at INR 81 billion (net of excise) which is INR 7 billion more than previous year.Says MoU set 100% targets for production of both bauxite and alumina i.e. 6.825 mt and 2.1 mt, respectively.

National Aluminium Co says LIC Of India raises stake to 14.5 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - National Aluminium Co Ltd :Says LIC Of India raises stake in co by 4 percent to 14.5 percent.

National Aluminium Co says in bauxite production up about 17 pct

National Aluminium Co Ltd : Says 16.8 percent growth in bauxite production upto Feb 2017 with vol 65.64 lakh tonnes . Hydrate production till February 2017 was 18.9 lakh tonnes as against 17.7 lakh tonnes for same period previous year . Says planning to increase its cast metal production by 12 percent in next fiscal .At its aluminium smelter, cast metal production grew by 3.79% and the aluminium metal sales grew by 2.68% in Feb.

National Aluminium Co approves interim dividend of 2.80 rupees per share

National Aluminium Co Ltd :Says approved payment of interim dividend of INR 2.80 per share.

NTPC signs MoU with NALCO to set up proposed JV company

NTPC Ltd : NTPC Ltd says signing of MoU between co and National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) to set up proposed joint venture company between NTPC and NALCO .NTPC Ltd -JV company to supply about 2400 MW power from proposed coal based power project at dhenkanal.

India's National Aluminium signs MOU with mines ministry for higher production

National Aluminium Co Ltd : National aluminium co - inks mou with ministry for higher production; FY 2016-17 target for revenue from operations, excluding excise duty, is set at 71 billion rupees . National aluminium co - as per mou with ministry of mines, co set annual production target of 2.13 million tonnes of alumina and 385,000 tonnes of aluminium . National aluminium co - FY capex target set as 10.21 billion rupees .

National Aluminium seeks members nod for buyback of shares

National Aluminium Co Ltd : Seeks members nod for buyback of shares not exceeding more than 25 percent of paid up shares .

National Aluminium Co gets members' nod for buyback of up to 25 pct of total equity shares of co

National Aluminium Co Ltd : Gets members' nod for buyback of equity shares not exceeding 25 percent of total equity shares of co .

National Aluminium Co approves share buyback of up to 28.35 bln rupees

National Aluminium Co Ltd : Board approves share buyback of up to 28.35 billion rupees .