Nanobiotix SA (NANOB.PA)

Nanobiotix H1 net loss widens to 12.2 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA ::H1 TOTAL REVENUE OF CIRCA EUR 1.9M (H1 2016: EUR 3.0M).H1 NET LOSS EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CORE OPERATING LOSS EUR 11.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.CASH BALANCE AS OF 30 JUNE 2017 REACHES EUR 31M AS PER EXPECTATIONS..

Nanobiotix Q2 revenue down at 58,645 euros

July 12 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 58,645 VERSUS EUR 936,319 YEAR AGO.H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 91.5 MLN VS EUR 91.4 MLN YR AGO.

Nanobiotix says Phase I/II head and nack cancer trial shows promising results

June 5 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA :NANOBIOTIX : PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE I/II HEAD AND NECK CANCER TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY'S ANNUAL MEETING.‍7 OUT 9 PATIENTS HAD COMPLETE REPONSE AT 10% DOSE LEVEL OR MORE​.FOLLOW UP SHOWS A POTENTIAL IMPACT ON LONG TERM DISEASE CONTROL.‍AMENDMENT FILED FOR A DOSE EXPANSION COHORT OF 44 ADDITIONAL PATIENTS​.‍PLAN TO OPEN THIS STUDY IN UNITED STATES​.‍VERY GOOD SAFETY PROFILE WITH NO AES AND SAES IN STAGE III/IV IN FRAIL PATIENTS OLDER THAN 70 YEARS OLD​.

Nanobiotix SA announces no revenue booked during Q1 2017

May 15 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA ::HAS NO Q1 REVENUE IN 2017 VS Q1 EUR 45,847 YEAR AGO.

Nanobiotix FY net loss widens to 21.9 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA ::FY total revenue 5.4 million euros ($5.88 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago.FY net loss 21.9 million euros versus loss of 17.0 million euros year ago.FY current operating loss of 21.9 million euros versus loss of 17.1 million euros year ago.

Nanobiotix completes approximately 25.1 million euros private placement of new shares

Nanobiotix SA : Completes approximately 25.1 million euros ($26.70 million) private placement of new shares . New shares value of 15.75 euros per share . Trading of the new shares to be expected on Euronext Paris on April 11, 2017 or shortly thereafter .Jefferies and Kempen & Co acted as joint global coordinators, and together with Gilbert Dupont as joint bookrunners.

Nanobiotix launches capital increase

Nanobiotix SA : Nanobiotix launches capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering . Intends to issue up to 1,596,527 new shares ("new shares"), representing up to 9.99 pct of company's issued share capital .New shares would be issued through a capital increase without shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

Nanobiotix annual revenues for the year 2016 amounted to 1.56 million euros

Nanobiotix SA :Annual revenues for the year 2016 amounted to 1.56 million euros ($1.66 million).

Nanobiotix: Appointment of Alain Dostie as COO

Nanobiotix SA :Appointment of Alain Dostie, a senior executive from pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating Officer.

Nanobiotix expects first European market authorization for NBTXR3 in 2017

Nanobiotix SA : Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017 . For NBTXR3 it is expecting analysis by independent committe of interim STS Phase II/III results, co plans to release conclusion of this analysis around spring 2017 . On prostate cancer, first trial launched in US in 2016 should deliver preliminary PI/II data on safety and feasibility in H2 2017 .Liver metastasis and primary liver cancer: completion of Phase I recruitment, population selection for Phase II.