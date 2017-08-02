Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd ::June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.48 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees year ago.

Narayana Hrudayalaya enteres deal to buy Newrise Healthcare

April 21 (Reuters) - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd :Says entered deal to buy 100 percent stake in Newrise Healthcare from Panacea Biotec and Panera Biotec.Says acquisition cost at an enterpise value of INR 1.80 billion.

Narayana Hrudayalaya unit partners with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre . Says agreements for the provision of healthcare services at Dharamshila Hospital & Research Centre in Delhi .Says presently oncology focused unit will be upgraded to super speciality tertiary care unit.

Panacea Biotec says it has not signed any definitive agreement with Narayana Hrudayalaya

Panacea Biotec Ltd : Panacea Biotec clarifies on news item "Narayana Hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital." . Says unit Newrise Healthcare exploring options including disposal of stake either in full or in part . Says co kept on negotiating with several parties for partial/complete sale of stake in the said unit . Says not signed any definitive transaction docs with Narayana Hrudayalaya .Says co has entered into talks with Narayana Hrudayalaya in Aug 2016 and signed non-binding MoU on Dec 27, 2016.

Narayana Hrudayalaya says not taken decision about talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : Narayana Hrudayalaya clarifies on news item "narayana hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital." . Says "would like to confirm that we are in talks with panaceia biotech for their Gurgaon hospital since oct 2015" .Says calrifies that have not taken decision regarding this oppportunity; not entered into binding definitive agreeement.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Dec-qtr profit rises

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 193.3 million rupees versus 128 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.93 billion rupees versus 3.58 billion rupees year ago.

Narayana Hrudayalaya March-qtr profit rises

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : March-quarter net profit 32 million rupees versus 469,000 rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 3.63 billion rupees last year .

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd announces listing of equity shares

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd:Says that effective from Jan. 6, 2016, equity shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on exchange in list of 'B' group securities.