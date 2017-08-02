Edition:
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)

NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

305.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs306.85
Open
Rs308.00
Day's High
Rs310.50
Day's Low
Rs303.50
Volume
15,619
Avg. Vol
142,690
52-wk High
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 08:43am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd ::June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.48 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya enteres deal to buy Newrise Healthcare
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 03:05am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd :Says entered deal to buy 100 percent stake in Newrise Healthcare from Panacea Biotec and Panera Biotec.Says acquisition cost at an enterpise value of INR 1.80 billion.  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya unit partners with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 05:57am EDT 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre . Says agreements for the provision of healthcare services at Dharamshila Hospital & Research Centre in Delhi .Says presently oncology focused unit will be upgraded to super speciality tertiary care unit.  Full Article

Panacea Biotec says it has not signed any definitive agreement with Narayana Hrudayalaya
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 06:20am EST 

Panacea Biotec Ltd : Panacea Biotec clarifies on news item "Narayana Hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital." . Says unit Newrise Healthcare exploring options including disposal of stake either in full or in part . Says co kept on negotiating with several parties for partial/complete sale of stake in the said unit . Says not signed any definitive transaction docs with Narayana Hrudayalaya .Says co has entered into talks with Narayana Hrudayalaya in Aug 2016 and signed non-binding MoU on Dec 27, 2016.  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya says not taken decision about talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 05:32am EST 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : Narayana Hrudayalaya clarifies on news item "narayana hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital." . Says "would like to confirm that we are in talks with panaceia biotech for their Gurgaon hospital since oct 2015" .Says calrifies that have not taken decision regarding this oppportunity; not entered into binding definitive agreeement.  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:20am EST 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 193.3 million rupees versus 128 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.93 billion rupees versus 3.58 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 07:56am EDT 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : March-quarter net profit 32 million rupees versus 469,000 rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 3.63 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 09:41pm EST 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd:Says that effective from Jan. 6, 2016, equity shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on exchange in list of 'B' group securities.  Full Article

