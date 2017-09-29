Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD.Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rajeev Nannapaneni as vice chairman, CEO.

India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total revenue 4.49 billion rupees versus 3.46 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 760.3 million rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.25 rupees per share.

India's Natco Pharma gets EIR from U.S. FDA

July 20 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd ::Says receives Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. Food and Drug administration.Inspection was conducted at its drug formulations facility at Kothur unit, Telangana during Jan 16 to Jan 24.

Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection

June 27 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd ::Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market.Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future.Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles

May 30 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees.Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.36 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue 5.77 billion rupees.Consol profit after tax and NCI in march quarter last year was 628 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was 3.95 billion rupees.

Natco Pharma launches drug to treat Hepatitis C virus infection

May 8 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :Says Natco launches Velpanat.Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C.

Natco Pharma Sept qtr consol profit rises

Natco Pharma Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 665.5 million rupees . Sept –quarter consol net sales 4.15 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 292.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.37 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 482.2 million rupees.

Natco Pharma says Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents

Natco Pharma Ltd : Marketing partner Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents .

Natco Pharma gets EIR for Chennai facility

Natco Pharma Ltd : Natco receives establishment inspection report for Chennai facility . Gets successful establishment inspection report for Chennai facility from FDA for February 2016 inspection .

Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit up about 70 pct

Natco Pharma Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 476.5 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 2.98 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 468 million rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 280.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.16 billion rupees . Recommends interim dividend of 0.75 rupees per share .