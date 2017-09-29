Edition:
Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

NATP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

987.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.60 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs990.60
Open
Rs994.00
Day's High
Rs994.00
Day's Low
Rs983.05
Volume
29,199
Avg. Vol
429,903
52-wk High
Rs1,090.00
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 07:53am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD.Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rajeev Nannapaneni as vice chairman, CEO.  Full Article

India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 05:20am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total revenue 4.49 billion rupees versus 3.46 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 760.3 million rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.25 rupees per share.  Full Article

India's Natco Pharma gets EIR from U.S. FDA
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 12:53am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd ::Says receives Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. Food and Drug administration.Inspection was conducted at its drug formulations facility at Kothur unit, Telangana during Jan 16 to Jan 24.  Full Article

Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 11:58pm EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd ::Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market.Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future.Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).  Full Article

India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 05:45am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees.Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.36 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue 5.77 billion rupees.Consol profit after tax and NCI in march quarter last year was 628 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was 3.95 billion rupees.  Full Article

Natco Pharma launches drug to treat Hepatitis C virus infection
Monday, 8 May 2017 02:16am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd :Says Natco launches Velpanat.Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C.  Full Article

Natco Pharma Sept qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 11 Nov 2016 04:16am EST 

Natco Pharma Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 665.5 million rupees . Sept –quarter consol net sales 4.15 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 292.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.37 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 482.2 million rupees.  Full Article

Natco Pharma says Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 12:55am EDT 

Natco Pharma Ltd : Marketing partner Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents .  Full Article

Natco Pharma gets EIR for Chennai facility
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 12:13am EDT 

Natco Pharma Ltd : Natco receives establishment inspection report for Chennai facility . Gets successful establishment inspection report for Chennai facility from FDA for February 2016 inspection .  Full Article

Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit up about 70 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 06:01am EDT 

Natco Pharma Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 476.5 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 2.98 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 468 million rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 280.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.16 billion rupees . Recommends interim dividend of 0.75 rupees per share .  Full Article

