Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

Naturex signs global distribution agreement with Mycotechnology

Sept 18 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA :SIGNS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLORADO-BASED START-UP, MYCOTECHNOLOGY, FOR THEIR PURETASTE, SHIITAKE MUSHROOM PLANT PROTEIN.

Naturex H1 current operating income stable at 18.1 million euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA ::H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR‍​ 207.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 208.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 10.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR H2 2017: "WE WILL REMAIN FULLY CONCENTRATED ON EXECUTING OUR ROADMAP FOR A GRADUAL RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH" - CEO‍​.

Naturex acquires selected industrial technologies and operations of Haliburton International Foods‍​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA ::ACQUISITION OF SELECTED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS OF HALIBURTON INTERNATIONAL FOODS.EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE A FRUIT-BASED SPECIALTY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.DIVERSIFICATION OF VEGETABLES JUICES INC.'S MANUFACTURING BASE AND BUYOUT OF CHILE BOTANICS' MINORITY INTERESTS ‍​‍​.

Naturex H1 revenue stable at 207.5 million euros

July 31 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 207.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 208.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Naturex Q1 recurring operating EBITDA up at 15.8 million euros

May 12 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA ::Q1 REVENUE EUR 104.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 RECURRING OPERATING EBITDA EUR 15.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOCUSES IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 ON TOP LINE GROWTH AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY.

Naturex current operating income up 20 pct at 31.5 million euros

Naturex SA : Fy recurring operating income 31.5 million euros ($33.88 million) versus 26.3 million euros year ago . Fy net income group share 17.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago .Plans for 2017 in a new cycle of sustainable and profitable growth.

Naturex and Firmalis sign distribution agreement

Naturex SA : Says Naturex and Firmalis sign distribution agreement . Says agreement is valid from 1st of March 2017 .Says the two companies will sale the Naturex products on French territory.

Naturex FY revenue rises to 404.4 million euros

Naturex SA : Sound annual organic growth : +6.0 pct my natural food and +4.4 pct my natural selfcare . FY revenue 404.4 million euros ($434.20 million) versus 397.8 million euros year ago .Our priorities for 2017 are clearly focused on growth, innovation and profitability according to strategic pillars of our bright 2020 plan - CEO.

Naturex H1 revenue up at 208.0 million euros

Naturex SA :H1 revenue 208.0 million euros ($232.25 million) versus 202.7 million euros year ago.

Naturex and Adamed sign licensing agreement for Aronox aronia extract

Naturex SA : Naturex and Adamed Consumer Healthcare SA., a Polish producer of Over-the-Counter drugs and dietary supplements signed on Saturday cooperation agreement to an exclusive global license for Aronox aronia extract .As licensee, Naturex is given global exclusive rights to use the Aronox clinical dossier and trademark and to sublicense it to its B2B customers in all territories where the trademark has been registered, apart from four eastern European countries and Spain.