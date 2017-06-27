Edition:
United States

Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)

NATU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.97BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.16 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.81
Open
R$ 30.86
Day's High
R$ 31.50
Day's Low
R$ 30.53
Volume
862,700
Avg. Vol
2,128,850
52-wk High
R$ 36.19
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

L'Oreal, Natura sign formal contract for previously announced Body Shop sale
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 02:34am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - L'oreal /Natura /Body Shop::* L'Oréal announces that the contract for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura was signed after receiving the advice of L'Oréal's Works Council, regarding this deal which was previously announced on 9 June.* On June 9, L'Oreal said it had started exclusive talks to sell The Body Shop business to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos in a possible 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) deal. nL8N1J61KV.* Founded in 1976 by British entrepreneur Anita Roddick, The Body Shop was a pioneer in its field but had since fallen victim to increased competition from newcomers offering similar products based on natural ingredients with no animal testing..  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Natura Cosmeticos SA News

Brazil's Natura taps David Boynton as The Body Shop CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosméticos SA tapped David Boynton as chief executive officer of Britain's The Body Shop, according to a securities filing on Friday.

» More NATU3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials