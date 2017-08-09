Edition:
United States

Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

167.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs169.95
Open
Rs170.00
Day's High
Rs170.35
Day's Low
Rs163.20
Volume
10,033
Avg. Vol
66,843
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 08:53am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Navneet Education Ltd :June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.77 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Navneet Education buys Britannica's India curriculum division
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 02:01am EDT 

Navneet Education Ltd : Navneet Education Ltd says Navneet acquires Britannica's India curriculum division . Navneet Education Ltd says deal for 850 million rupees to 900 million rupees in cash . Navneet education ltd - current Britannica business unit to become independent company within co .Navneet education ltd - current Britannica business unit will realize syngergies with co's larger Indian group.  Full Article

Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 08:13am EDT 

Navneet Education Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 983.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 5.61 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Navneet Education Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago

» More NAVN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials