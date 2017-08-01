Edition:
United States

Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)

NAVR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

198.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+2.29%)
Prev Close
Rs194.30
Open
Rs197.40
Day's High
Rs204.00
Day's Low
Rs196.00
Volume
74,850
Avg. Vol
48,312
52-wk High
Rs247.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navkar Corp seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman, MD
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman and MD.Seeks members' nod for issue of securties worth upto 5 billion rupees.Seeks members' nod to increase authorised share capital of co to 1.70 billion rupees from 1.60 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Navkar Corp June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 04:20am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd ::June quarter net profit 238.8 million rupees versus 262.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 908.6 million rupees versus 962.5 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Navkar Corp March-qtr profit falls
Monday, 29 May 2017 05:25am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd :March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus 257.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 977.4 million rupees versus 1.01 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Navkar Corp to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares
Friday, 19 May 2017 08:14am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd :Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares.  Full Article

Navkar Corp June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 04:51am EDT 

Navkar Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 262.6 million rupees versus 184.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 873.8 million rupees versus 813.3 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Navkar receipt gets arbitral award with respect to litigation with central railway
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 04:00am EDT 

Navkar Corporation Ltd : Receipt of arbitral award with respect to litigation with central railway . Central railway has revised land license fee of 38.7 million rupees for the period 01.01.2011 to 31.03.2016 .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Navkar Corporation Ltd News

» More NAVR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials