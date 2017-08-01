Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navkar Corp seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman, MD

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman and MD.Seeks members' nod for issue of securties worth upto 5 billion rupees.Seeks members' nod to increase authorised share capital of co to 1.70 billion rupees from 1.60 billion rupees.

India's Navkar Corp June-qtr profit falls

July 24 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd ::June quarter net profit 238.8 million rupees versus 262.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 908.6 million rupees versus 962.5 million rupees year ago.

India's Navkar Corp March-qtr profit falls

May 29 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd :March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus 257.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 977.4 million rupees versus 1.01 billion rupees year ago.

India's Navkar Corp to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares

May 19 (Reuters) - Navkar Corporation Ltd :Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares.

Navkar Corp June-qtr profit rises

Navkar Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 262.6 million rupees versus 184.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 873.8 million rupees versus 813.3 million rupees last year .

Navkar receipt gets arbitral award with respect to litigation with central railway

Navkar Corporation Ltd : Receipt of arbitral award with respect to litigation with central railway . Central railway has revised land license fee of 38.7 million rupees for the period 01.01.2011 to 31.03.2016 .