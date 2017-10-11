NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees.Project expected to be completed in two years​.

NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees

Sept 20 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd ::Says received LoI from Department of Customs and Excise.Says LoI worth up to 32 billion rupees.Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai.

NBCC (India) gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project

Sept 12 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd ::Gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project to Punj Lloyd for about INR 8.70 billion.Working as project management consultant for redevelopment of ITPO complex into integrated exhibition-cum-convention centre at New Delhi.

NBCC (India) announces land purchase from Air India in Mauritius for 31 mln rupees

July 7 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd :Says Air India agreed to sell asset measuring 1 acre land in Mauritius to co for INR 31 million.

NBCC (India) approves participation in JV to develop smart industrial city at Pen

May 30 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd :Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen.

NBCC (India) March-qtr consol profit rises

May 26 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees versus profit 1.25 billion rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 23.52 billion rupees versus 22.41 billion rupees year ago.

NBCC (India) signs MoU with DGS&D, Commerce Ministry, India govt

May 5 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says signed mou with MoU with DGS&D, Commerce Ministry, India government to construct new office complex for INR 2.27 billion.

NBCC (India) approved interim dividend of 0.53 rupees per share

NBCC (India) Ltd :Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each.

NBCC (India) to consider interim dividend declaration on March 29

NBCC (India) Ltd : Says to consider declaration of interim dividend on March 29 .Says board may consider future course of action for takeover of Hindustan Steelwork Construction as subsidiary company.

NBCC (India) signs agreement with Republic of Mauritius

NBCC (India) Ltd : Says signed agreement with the Republic of Mauritius for project management services for construction of social housing units .Says value of the project is USD 22 million approx having completion period of 18 months..