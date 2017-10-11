Edition:
NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

253.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs251.30
Open
Rs252.55
Day's High
Rs256.30
Day's Low
Rs251.00
Volume
1,016,903
Avg. Vol
1,397,153
52-wk High
Rs256.30
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 08:21am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees.Project expected to be completed in two years​.  Full Article

NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 06:12am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd ::Says received LoI from Department of Customs and Excise.Says LoI worth up to 32 billion rupees.Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai.  Full Article

NBCC (India) gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 03:50am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd ::Gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project to Punj Lloyd for about INR 8.70 billion.Working as project management consultant for redevelopment of ITPO complex into integrated exhibition-cum-convention centre at New Delhi.  Full Article

NBCC (India) announces land purchase from Air India in Mauritius for 31 mln rupees
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 02:07am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd :Says Air India agreed to sell asset measuring 1 acre land in Mauritius to co for INR 31 million.  Full Article

NBCC (India) approves participation in JV to develop smart industrial city at Pen
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 01:40am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd :Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen.  Full Article

NBCC (India) March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 06:03am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees versus profit 1.25 billion rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 23.52 billion rupees versus 22.41 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

NBCC (India) signs MoU with DGS&D, Commerce Ministry, India govt
Friday, 5 May 2017 02:48am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says signed mou with MoU with DGS&D, Commerce Ministry, India government to construct new office complex for INR 2.27 billion.  Full Article

NBCC (India) approved interim dividend of 0.53 rupees per share
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 09:00am EDT 

NBCC (India) Ltd :Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each.  Full Article

NBCC (India) to consider interim dividend declaration on March 29
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 09:17am EDT 

NBCC (India) Ltd : Says to consider declaration of interim dividend on March 29 .Says board may consider future course of action for takeover of Hindustan Steelwork Construction as subsidiary company.  Full Article

NBCC (India) signs agreement with Republic of Mauritius
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 02:54am EDT 

NBCC (India) Ltd : Says signed agreement with the Republic of Mauritius for project management services for construction of social housing units .Says value of the project is USD 22 million approx having completion period of 18 months..  Full Article

