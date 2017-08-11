Edition:
NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)

NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

136.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.80 (+3.63%)
Prev Close
Rs132.10
Open
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs138.00
Day's Low
Rs132.10
Volume
84,119
Avg. Vol
116,982
52-wk High
Rs157.20
52-wk Low
Rs100.00

India's NRB Bearings June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:07am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's NRB Bearings Ltd ::June quarter profit 126.9 million rupees versus 131.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.99 billion rupees versus 1.93 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's NRB Bearings March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 09:08am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - NRB Bearings Ltd :March quarter net profit 129.5 million rupees versus profit 119.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.90 billion rupees versus 1.73 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

NRB Bearings Dec-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 05:30am EST 

NRB Bearings Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 76.4 million rupees versus 77.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.64 billion rupees versus 1.57 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

