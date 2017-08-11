NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)
NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
136.90INR
19 Oct 2017
136.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.80 (+3.63%)
Rs4.80 (+3.63%)
Prev Close
Rs132.10
Rs132.10
Open
Rs137.00
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs138.00
Rs138.00
Day's Low
Rs132.10
Rs132.10
Volume
84,119
84,119
Avg. Vol
116,982
116,982
52-wk High
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
52-wk Low
Rs100.00
Rs100.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's NRB Bearings June-qtr profit falls
Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's NRB Bearings Ltd
India's NRB Bearings March-qtr profit rises
May 26 (Reuters) - NRB Bearings Ltd
NRB Bearings Dec-qtr profit falls
NRB Bearings Ltd