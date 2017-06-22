Edition:
NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)

NCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
$0.72
Open
$0.76
Day's High
$0.76
Day's Low
$0.74
Volume
220,279
Avg. Vol
294,514
52-wk High
$1.12
52-wk Low
$0.52

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Newcastle Gold announces $15 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 07:22am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Newcastle Gold Ltd ::Newcastle Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares.Says offering priced at C$0.95per share.Newcastle Gold Ltd - plans to use net proceeds of offering for exploration work at its Castle Mountain Project.  Full Article

Newcastle gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 09:44am EDT 

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares . Newcastle Gold Ltd - Increased size of its previously announced bought deal offering to 22.5 million common shares at a price of $0.82 per common share .Newcastle Gold Ltd-Plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its castle mountain project.  Full Article

Newcastle Gold reports $12 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 07:56am EDT 

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold Ltd- Newcastle plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its Castle Mountain project .Newcastle Gold Ltd - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of newcastle at a price of $0.82 per common share.  Full Article

Newcastle gold appoints Gerald Panneton CEO
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 08:59am EDT 

Newcastle Gold Ltd :Appointment of Gerald Panneton as president and chief executive officer, effective August 8, 2016.  Full Article

Newcastle gold announces departure of CEO David Adamson
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 09:10pm EDT 

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Says announces departure of David Adamson, President, CEO and Director to pursue other interests. .In interim, Richard W. Warke, company's executive chairman, will assume duties of CEO..  Full Article

Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 09:17am EDT 

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada .3.6 million subscription receipts of co previously issued to Franco-Nevada Corporation have converted into an equal number of units of co.  Full Article

BRIEF-Newcastle Gold announces $15 mln bought deal offering of common shares

* Newcastle Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares

