NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)
0.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.03 (+4.17%)
$0.72
$0.76
$0.76
$0.74
220,279
294,514
$1.12
$0.52
Newcastle gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares
Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares . Newcastle Gold Ltd - Increased size of its previously announced bought deal offering to 22.5 million common shares at a price of $0.82 per common share .Newcastle Gold Ltd-Plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its castle mountain project. Full Article
Newcastle Gold reports $12 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Newcastle gold appoints Gerald Panneton CEO
Newcastle gold announces departure of CEO David Adamson
Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada
