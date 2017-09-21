Edition:
NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)

NCCG.L on London Stock Exchange

234.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
236.00
Open
237.00
Day's High
238.00
Day's Low
232.25
Volume
407,838
Avg. Vol
665,665
52-wk High
267.61
52-wk Low
87.80

NCC says ‍trading in line, Q1 revenue up 5.6 pct
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ncc Group Plc :Q1 revenue from continuing operations 62.7 million stg.‍trading in line with board's expectations​.  Full Article

Ncc Group FY revenue 244.5 mln STG vs 209.1 mln STG year ago
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Ncc Group Plc :Fy pretax loss -55.3 million STG versus 9.4 million STG profit year ago.Fy revenue 244.5 million STG versus 209.1 million STG year ago.Final dividend 3.15 pence per share.Total dividend 4.65 pence per share.Fy operating loss 53.4 million STG versus profit of 11.4 million STG.Expectations for adjusted EBIT in 2018 are unchanged.Fy group revenue up 17% to 244.5 million STG.Fy adjusted ebitda 36.2 million STG versus 45.0 million STG.In terms of trading for current financial year, board expects escrow to return to low single digit revenue growth.Fy total escrow revenue 37.2 million STG, up 5 percent.Board is recommending a final dividend of 3.15p per ordinary share.  Full Article

NCC Group appoints Chris Stone as executive chairman
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

NCC Group Plc : Appointed Chris Stone as executive chairman with effect from 6 April 2017 . Intended that he will become non executive once a chief executive has been appointed .Paul Mitchell will step down from his role as non executive chairman on 6 April 2017 and will leave co at end of May, as previously announced.  Full Article

NCC Group says CEO Rob Cotton has stepped down
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 02:00am EST 

NCC Group Plc : Rob Cotton has stepped down as chief executive of group and as an executive director of board with immediate effect . Brian Tenner, chief financial officer, will take over as interim chief executive and will lead strategic review, which was announced last week. .Board expects to update market no later than group's year end results, due in july 2017..  Full Article

NCC Group warns on full year adjusted EBITDA
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 11:30am EST 

NCC Group Plc :Now anticipates that group's full year adjusted EBITDA will be approximately 20% below £45.5m to £47.5m range.  Full Article

NCC Group says signed contract with E.ON
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 03:11am EST 

Ncc Group Plc : Has signed a contract with energy company E.ON to build a new cogeneration installation as part of a closed-loop facility at Högbytorp, in North Stockholm .Total order value is SEK 750 million..  Full Article

NCC says chairman Paul Mitchell to step down in May
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 02:09am EST 

Ncc Group Plc : Paul mitchell, chairman, has notified board that he intends to step down on 31 May 2017, end of financial year. .Debbie hewitt, senior independent director, will take over as chairman of nominations committee and will lead search to appoint a new chairman as soon as practicable.  Full Article

Cyber-Security firm NCC ousts chairman after profit warnings - Sky News
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 04:30pm EST 

Ncc Group Plc : Cyber-Security firm ncc ousts chairman after profit warnings - Sky News . Paul mitchell, who has chaired ncc since 1999, is to depart in coming months amid shareholder concerns about company's performance- Sky News Source: [http://bit.ly/2jAaCHn] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)).  Full Article

