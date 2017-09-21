NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NCC says ‍trading in line, Q1 revenue up 5.6 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ncc Group Plc :Q1 revenue from continuing operations 62.7 million stg.‍trading in line with board's expectations​.

Ncc Group FY revenue 244.5 mln STG vs 209.1 mln STG year ago

July 18 (Reuters) - Ncc Group Plc :Fy pretax loss -55.3 million STG versus 9.4 million STG profit year ago.Fy revenue 244.5 million STG versus 209.1 million STG year ago.Final dividend 3.15 pence per share.Total dividend 4.65 pence per share.Fy operating loss 53.4 million STG versus profit of 11.4 million STG.Expectations for adjusted EBIT in 2018 are unchanged.Fy group revenue up 17% to 244.5 million STG.Fy adjusted ebitda 36.2 million STG versus 45.0 million STG.In terms of trading for current financial year, board expects escrow to return to low single digit revenue growth.Fy total escrow revenue 37.2 million STG, up 5 percent.Board is recommending a final dividend of 3.15p per ordinary share.

NCC Group appoints Chris Stone as executive chairman

NCC Group Plc : Appointed Chris Stone as executive chairman with effect from 6 April 2017 . Intended that he will become non executive once a chief executive has been appointed .Paul Mitchell will step down from his role as non executive chairman on 6 April 2017 and will leave co at end of May, as previously announced.

NCC Group says CEO Rob Cotton has stepped down

NCC Group Plc : Rob Cotton has stepped down as chief executive of group and as an executive director of board with immediate effect . Brian Tenner, chief financial officer, will take over as interim chief executive and will lead strategic review, which was announced last week. .Board expects to update market no later than group's year end results, due in july 2017..

NCC Group warns on full year adjusted EBITDA

NCC Group Plc :Now anticipates that group's full year adjusted EBITDA will be approximately 20% below £45.5m to £47.5m range.

NCC Group says signed contract with E.ON

Ncc Group Plc : Has signed a contract with energy company E.ON to build a new cogeneration installation as part of a closed-loop facility at Högbytorp, in North Stockholm .Total order value is SEK 750 million..

NCC says chairman Paul Mitchell to step down in May

Ncc Group Plc : Paul mitchell, chairman, has notified board that he intends to step down on 31 May 2017, end of financial year. .Debbie hewitt, senior independent director, will take over as chairman of nominations committee and will lead search to appoint a new chairman as soon as practicable.

Cyber-Security firm NCC ousts chairman after profit warnings - Sky News

Ncc Group Plc : Cyber-Security firm ncc ousts chairman after profit warnings - Sky News . Paul mitchell, who has chaired ncc since 1999, is to depart in coming months amid shareholder concerns about company's performance- Sky News