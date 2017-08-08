Edition:
NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)

NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs94.30
Open
Rs94.80
Day's High
Rs94.80
Day's Low
Rs92.70
Volume
1,292,762
Avg. Vol
3,528,514
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's NCC June-qtr profit up about 21 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 03:50am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's Ncc Ltd ::June quarter net profit 634.3 million rupees versus profit of 523.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 20.35 billion rupees versus 19.30 billion rupees last year.Says order book stood at INR 220.09 billion at quarter end.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 568 million rupees.  Full Article

NCC seeks members' nod for re-appointment of A A V Ranga Raju as MD
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 05:19am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Ncc Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of A A V Ranga Raju as the managing director.  Full Article

NCC Ltd March-qtr profit falls 26 pct
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 07:37am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - NCC Ltd :Recommended dividend of 0.40 rupees per share.March quarter NPAT 637.1 million rupees.March quarter total income 21.87 billion rupees.NPAT in march quarter last year was 862.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 25.29 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sun Yad Construction says no dividend for 2016
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 01:58am EDT 

Sun Yad Construction Co Ltd <1316.TW>:Says no dividend for 2016.  Full Article

KD Construction says change of top shareholder to KD Technology Investment
Thursday, 29 Dec 2016 05:43am EST 

KD Construction Co Ltd <044180.KQ> : Says KD Technology Investment Co.,Ltd has acquired 17.5 million shares of the company, equivalent to 6.9 percent stake .Says KD Technology Investment Co.,Ltd became top shareholder of the company, replacing a real estate company, effective Dec. 29.  Full Article

NCC Ltd June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 05:12am EDT 

NCC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 608.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 19.01 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 483.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 17.23 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's NCC Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 49 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 04:11am EDT 

NCC Ltd : India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 264 million rupees versus net profit of 519.9 million rupees year ago . India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees versus 24.88 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend at 30 percent . Order book of co at 176.55 billion rupees as of March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

