NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's NCC June-qtr profit up about 21 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's Ncc Ltd ::June quarter net profit 634.3 million rupees versus profit of 523.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 20.35 billion rupees versus 19.30 billion rupees last year.Says order book stood at INR 220.09 billion at quarter end.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 568 million rupees.

NCC seeks members' nod for re-appointment of A A V Ranga Raju as MD

July 31 (Reuters) - Ncc Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of A A V Ranga Raju as the managing director.

NCC Ltd March-qtr profit falls 26 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - NCC Ltd :Recommended dividend of 0.40 rupees per share.March quarter NPAT 637.1 million rupees.March quarter total income 21.87 billion rupees.NPAT in march quarter last year was 862.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 25.29 billion rupees.

Sun Yad Construction says no dividend for 2016

Sun Yad Construction Co Ltd <1316.TW>:Says no dividend for 2016.

KD Construction says change of top shareholder to KD Technology Investment

KD Construction Co Ltd <044180.KQ> : Says KD Technology Investment Co.,Ltd has acquired 17.5 million shares of the company, equivalent to 6.9 percent stake .Says KD Technology Investment Co.,Ltd became top shareholder of the company, replacing a real estate company, effective Dec. 29.

NCC Ltd June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

NCC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 608.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 19.01 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 483.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 17.23 billion rupees .

India's NCC Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 49 pct

NCC Ltd : India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 264 million rupees versus net profit of 519.9 million rupees year ago . India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees versus 24.88 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend at 30 percent . Order book of co at 176.55 billion rupees as of March 31, 2016 .