Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :Nicox-Co and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma​.Would make additional payments for any incremental development activities for each implant formulation product candidate.Expected payments from Nicox associated with agreement are not considered material to Nicox's financial statements at this time​.Says ‍pSivida will be responsible for initial development activities of ocular insert formulations, for which it will receive undisclosed sums​.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::REG-NICOX AND PSIVIDA ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP SUSTAINED RELEASE DRUG TO LOWER INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH GLAUCOMA.NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM THE COLLABORATION RELATING TO THE DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATION WILL BE JOINTLY OWNED‍​.PSIVIDA TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR INITIAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES OF OCULAR INSERT FORMULATIONS, FOR WHICH IT WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED SUMS BY NICOX‍​.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH EYEVANCE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ZERVIATETM IN UNITED STATES.‍TO RECEIVE $6 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $42.5 MILLION IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS 8-15% IN TIERED ROYALTIES​.EYEVANCE TARGETS U.S. LAUNCH OF ZERVIATE IN LATE 2018.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::‍ZERVIATE (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.24% NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) APPROVED​.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​11.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) SUBMISSIONS FOR NCX 470 FOR IOP LOWERING AND NCX 4251 FOR BLEPHARITIS PLANNED FOR H1​.H1 NET LOSS OF THE YEAR EUR 12.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 24.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍BAUSCH + LOMB RESPONDED TO VYZULTA (LATANOPROSTENE BUNOD OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.024% COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER (CRL) RECEIVED FROM FDA​.REPORTS H1 NO REVENUE VERSUS EUR 9,000 YEAR AGO.NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 12.2 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, VERSUS NET LOSS OF EUR 12.9 YEAR AGO.‍CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 20.4 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 28.9 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2016​.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO RAISE EUR 26.25 MILLION (USD 30.97 MILLION).

Aug 16 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::NICOX SA TO LIST 3.5 MILLION NEW SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS AS OF AUGUST 17; REFERENCE PRICE: EUR 7.5.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::NICOX ANNOUNCES €26.25 MILLION FINANCING.NICOX SA - ‍RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY TO A SPECIFIC CATEGORY OF INVESTORS​.NICOX - ‍TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE NICOX'S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF PIPELINE CANDIDATES, WORKING CAPITAL.​.

June 9 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ISSUING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE EURONEXT REGULATED MARKET IN PARIS OF 597,897 NEW SHARES AWARDED TO EXISTING ACIEX SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING THE US FDA'S APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE.CAPITAL INCREASE OF NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 597,897.

May 31 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :Nicox receives FDA approval of ZERVIATE1 (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24%.

May 31 (Reuters) - NICOX SA ::REG-NICOX RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE1 (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.24%.‍U.S. PATENT PROTECTION UNTIL AT LEAST 2030​.‍PARTNERING DISCUSSIONS UNDERWAY FOR U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS​.‍TRADING IS EXPECTED TO RECOMMENCE SHORTLY AFTER ISSUANCE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE​.