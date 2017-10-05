Edition:
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)

NDM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
$2.55
Open
$2.53
Day's High
$2.62
Day's Low
$2.52
Volume
538,686
Avg. Vol
674,315
52-wk High
$4.54
52-wk Low
$0.88

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd :Pebble Limited Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations focused on a reduced mine-site footprint and enhanced environmental safeguards.Northern Dynasty Minerals - ‍under current scenario, footprint of Pebble Project's major mine facilities would be reduced to about 5.4 square miles​.Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - ‍primary mine operations in Upper Talarik watershed region would be eliminated​.Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - ‍Pebble would not use cyanide in recovery process​.  Full Article

Northern dynasty says US unit received notice of approval of land use permit from Alaska department of natural resources
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 09:20pm EDT 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd : US unit received notice of approval of miscellaneous land use permit from alaska department of natural resources .Unit received notice of approval for its ongoing activities at pebble project in southwest alaska.  Full Article

Sprott reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 10:55am EDT 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd :Sprott inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in northern dynasty minerals ltd as of june 30 - Sec filing.  Full Article

Northern Dynasty announces offerings of up to $15 mln
Thursday, 26 May 2016 05:17pm EDT 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd : Offering consist of 31.1 million units at a price of $0.45 per unit . To offer additional 2.2 million units directly to US "accredited investors" in direct offering for additional proceeds of up to $1 million .Northern Dynasty announces offerings of up to $15.0 million.  Full Article

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd completes acquisition of Mission Gold
Thursday, 24 Dec 2015 07:00am EST 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd:Has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mission Gold.Pursuant to the Arrangement, Northern Dynasty issued an aggregate of 27,593,341 common shares to the former shareholders of Mission Gold.  Full Article

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd News

BRIEF-Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations

* Pebble Limited Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations focused on a reduced mine-site footprint and enhanced environmental safeguards

