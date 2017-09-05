Nordex SE (NDXG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nordex to cut up to 500 jobs

Sept 5 (Reuters) - NORDEX SE :DGAP-NEWS: NORDEX SUBSTANTIATES COST-CUTTING TARGETS.‍400-500 JOBS TO BE CUT​.SAVINGS OF AROUND EUR 45 MILLION TO BE ACHIEVED BY 2018.‍COST OF MATERIALS AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES WILL ACCOUNT FOR EUR 21 MILLION AND PERSONNEL COSTS FOR EUR 24 MILLION​.‍EXPECTS ONE-OFF EXPENSES IN A LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE WITHIN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​.‍THERE WILL BE NO REDUCTION OF STAFF IN BUSINESS SEGMENTS WITH WHICH NORDEX WANTS TO ACHIEVE FUTURE GROWTH​.INTENDS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF JOBS IN EUROPE BY 400 TO 500 BY END OF CURRENT YEAR.

Acciona reiterates that Nordex is a strategic investment

July 28 (Reuters) - Acciona SA ::SAYS REITERATES THAT NORDEX << >> IS A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT - CONFERENCE CALL.

Nordex wins order for six N117/2400 turbines in France

July 19 (Reuters) - Nordex Se :Says awarded new contract in France again.Says with a capacity of 14.4 MW, project is composed of six N117/2400 turbines.Says contract includes turbines delivery, operation and maintenance for a period of 16 years.

Nordex awarded new contracts for 81 MW in Germany in Q2

July 5 (Reuters) - Nordex Se :Says awarded new contracts for 81 mw in Germany.In the second quarter, Nordex received contracts for the execution of a total of 13 projects with a combined capacity of 81 megawatts..Says new turbine to be presented shortly.

Nordex wins order for 10 N131/3900 turbines from Turkey

June 26 (Reuters) - Nordex SE :Says receives order for ten N131/3900 turbines from Turkey.Says Erdem Holding A.S. has placed another order with Nordex to deliver and install a wind farm.

Nordex CEO says plants in Spain are "fully loaded" until end-2017

May 11 (Reuters) - Nordex :Ceo says order backlog makes us confident for the remainder of the year.Ceo, when asked whether company could be subject to consolidation, says clients now consider us to be a sustainable player in the industry.Ceo says plants in spain are "fully loaded" until end-2017, slight production decrease in germany.

Nordex receives an order to modernise 63 multi-megawatt turbines

May 5 (Reuters) - Nordex SE :Nordex group has received an order to raise yield of a total of 63 existing multi-megawatt turbines from its customer ERG Spa in Italy.

Nordex secures a 195 MW contract in Brazil

April 18 (Reuters) - Nordex SE ::Nordex secured a 195 MW contract in Brazil."Lagoa do Barro" project is composed of eight individual wind farms that will be installed in state of Piaui in north-eastern Brazil.Wind power systems are to be delivered and installed from mid-2017.Customer and future operator of wind farms is Atlantic Renewable Energy, a developer and operator of wind and hydropower projects in Brazil.

Nordex receives new order in Finland

Nordex SE : Nordex receives new order in Finland . Nordex will supply machines for "Muntila" wind farm from September 2017 and install them on 114 metre steel towers .ABO Wind has placed another order with Nordex to build a wind farm in Finland.

Nordex Group obtains large-scale project in the United States

Nordex SE : Nordex Group obtains large-scale project in the United States . Received an order to install 95 turbines in 3 MW class in United States .Project is first follow-up order from a Safe Harbor transaction agreed upon with a major international power supplier at end of last year.