Nordex SE (NDXG.DE)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - NORDEX SE :DGAP-NEWS: NORDEX SUBSTANTIATES COST-CUTTING TARGETS.400-500 JOBS TO BE CUT.SAVINGS OF AROUND EUR 45 MILLION TO BE ACHIEVED BY 2018.COST OF MATERIALS AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES WILL ACCOUNT FOR EUR 21 MILLION AND PERSONNEL COSTS FOR EUR 24 MILLION.EXPECTS ONE-OFF EXPENSES IN A LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE WITHIN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.THERE WILL BE NO REDUCTION OF STAFF IN BUSINESS SEGMENTS WITH WHICH NORDEX WANTS TO ACHIEVE FUTURE GROWTH.INTENDS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF JOBS IN EUROPE BY 400 TO 500 BY END OF CURRENT YEAR.
Full Article
July 28 (Reuters) - Acciona SA ::SAYS REITERATES THAT NORDEX <<>> IS A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT - CONFERENCE CALL.
Full Article
July 19 (Reuters) - Nordex Se :Says awarded new contract in France again.Says with a capacity of 14.4 MW, project is composed of six N117/2400 turbines.Says contract includes turbines delivery, operation and maintenance for a period of 16 years.
Full Article
July 5 (Reuters) - Nordex Se :Says awarded new contracts for 81 mw in Germany.In the second quarter, Nordex received contracts for the execution of a total of 13 projects with a combined capacity of 81 megawatts..Says new turbine to be presented shortly.
Full Article
June 26 (Reuters) - Nordex SE :Says receives order for ten N131/3900 turbines from Turkey.Says Erdem Holding A.S. has placed another order with Nordex to deliver and install a wind farm.
Full Article
May 11 (Reuters) - Nordex :Ceo says order backlog makes us confident for the remainder of the year.Ceo, when asked whether company could be subject to consolidation, says clients now consider us to be a sustainable player in the industry.Ceo says plants in spain are "fully loaded" until end-2017, slight production decrease in germany.
Full Article
May 5 (Reuters) - Nordex SE :Nordex group has received an order to raise yield of a total of 63 existing multi-megawatt turbines from its customer ERG Spa in Italy.
Full Article
April 18 (Reuters) - Nordex SE ::Nordex secured a 195 MW contract in Brazil."Lagoa do Barro" project is composed of eight individual wind farms that will be installed in state of Piaui in north-eastern Brazil.Wind power systems are to be delivered and installed from mid-2017.Customer and future operator of wind farms is Atlantic Renewable Energy, a developer and operator of wind and hydropower projects in Brazil.
Full Article
Nordex SE : Nordex receives new order in Finland . Nordex will supply machines for "Muntila" wind farm from September 2017 and install them on 114 metre steel towers .ABO Wind has placed another order with Nordex to build a wind farm in Finland.
Full Article
Nordex SE : Nordex Group obtains large-scale project in the United States . Received an order to install 95 turbines in 3 MW class in United States .Project is first follow-up order from a Safe Harbor transaction agreed upon with a major international power supplier at end of last year.
Full Article