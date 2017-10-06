Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd ::‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​.‍TWO INSTITUTIONS WILL COOPERATE ON TRANSACTION-BY-TRANSACTION BASIS, WITH CLIENTS CONTINUING TO CONTRACT DIRECTLY WITH EACH ENTITY INDIVIDUALLY.

Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - NEDBANK GROUP LTD ::NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R5.3BN, BEING 2.9% DOWN ON OUR 2016 FIRST-HALF.EXCLUDING ETI, HY DHEPS INCREASED BY 5,9% TO 1 316 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 1 243 CENTS).HY CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 12,3% (JUNE 2016: 11,6%) AVERAGE LCR FOR Q2 OF 104,6% (JUNE 2016: 93,1%).HY NEDBANK'S NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO 16 200 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 15 826 CENTS).HY NII INCREASED BY 4,0% TO R13 548M (JUNE 2016: R13 028M), AHEAD OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING BANKING ASSET GROWTH OF 2,4%.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - COLLABORATION WITH OM PLC TO UNLOCK R1,0BN OF SYNERGIES BY END OF 2017 FROM OM PLC BUSINESSES IN SA, REMAINS ON TRACK.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - "IN LIGHT OF WEAK ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN SA", CO REVISED GUIDANCE ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017.GIVEN SA'S WEAKER-THAN-EXPECTED GROWTH IN FIRST HALF, NEDBANK GROUP'S CURRENT FORECAST FOR GROWTH IN 2017 IS 0,6%, WITH RISK TO GROWTH ON DOWNSIDE.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - SEES 2017 AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING BANKING ASSETS TO GROW BELOW NOMINAL GDP GROWTH.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - SEES 2017 NIM TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016 REBASED LEVEL OF 3,54%.NEDBANK GROUP LTD - SEES 2017 CLR TO INCREASE FROM LEVEL OF 47 BPS IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 TOWARDS BOTTOM END OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 60 TO 100 BPS.

South Africa's Nedbank Q1 net interest margin widens

May 18 (Reuters) - Nedbank :Net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels.Nedbank net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels.Nedbank net interest margin (nim) for period widened ahead of full year 2016 level of 3,54% and q1 2016 level of 3,51%.Nedbank non-interest revenue grew at low-to-mid single digit levels.Nedbank nedj.j group's share of eti's attributable loss of usd 427m for fourth-quarter in 2016 was approximately r1,2bn (q1 2016: r676m loss).It will now be more challenging to achieve full 2017 year guidance provided at time of release of our 2016 annual results.

Nedbank updates on investment in Ecobank Transnational Inc

April 18 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd : :Voluntary announcement relating to the release of 2016 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated financial results .Will equity account its share of ETI's Q4 loss in Q1 2017. Q1 associate loss from ETI therefore amounted to about R1.2 bln (Q1 2016: R676 mln loss).Associate loss, share of ETI's OCI, Nedbank FCTR, will decrease carrying value of co's investment in ETI from R4.0 bln in Dec. 2016 to about R2.9 bln in March 2017.Currently not part of existing investors who have indicated appetite for ETI's $300 mln funding as bond's commercial terms do not meet required IRR.

Nedbank Group FY diluted HEPS rises 4.8 pct

Nedbank Group: FY diluted HEPS increased 4.8% to 2,350 . Conditions in key markets in which eti operates are currently expected to remain difficult in 2017 . Full-Year dividend per share increased 8.4% to 1,200 cents . FY credit loss ratio decreased 68 bps (2015: 77 bps) . Performance guidance for FY 2017 is currently for growth in diluted headline earnings per share to be greater than consumer price index plus GDP growth . FY tier 1 capital adequacy ratio increased 13.0% (2015: 12.0%) , with ROE (excluding goodwill) of 16.5% . FY NII growth of 10.6 pct to 26.43 billion rand (2015: 23.89 billion rand) and net interest margin (NIM) expansion to 3.41% (2015: 3.30%) . FY impairments decreased by 4.9% to 4.55 billion rand(2015: 4.79 billion rand) and CLR improved to 0.68% (2015: 0.77%) . 2017 guidance for ROE (excluding goodwill) below target, while medium-to-long term targets at 5% above COE4 . Sees FY 2017 NIM to be slightly above 2016 rebased level of 3.54% . 2017 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio within target, while medium to long term targets at > 12,0% (Basel III) . Sees FY 2017 CLR to increase, but to remain below mid-point of our target range of 60 - 100 bps . Final dividend of 630 cents per ordinary share has been declared . Sees FY2017 expenses to increase by mid-to-upper single digits.

Nedbank says managing executive of business banking resigns

Nedbank Group Ltd : Announce resignation of Sandile Shabalala, managing executive of business banking with immediate effect .Ciko will assume direct leadership responsibility for business banking until successor is appointed.

Nedbank half-year diluted HEPS rises

Nedbank Group : Nedbank group produced headline earnings of R5 427m¹, an increase of 2.0 pct for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Headline earnings growth of 2.0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20.1 pct . Diluted headline earnings per share increased 1.6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19.7 pct . Return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15.7 pct and 18.4 pct . Interim dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 570 cents .Net asset value per share up by 9.7 pct.

Nedbank sticks to 2016 organic growth guidance for diluted HEPS

Nedbank Group Ltd : Guidance for organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged . Says expectations earlier in year of an economic recovery and interest rate normalisation in US have softened . Says UK's vote to leave EU has triggered increased volatility across markets and added further uncertainty in UK and Eurozone . Expects positive diluted HEPS growth, but to be lower than achieved in 2015, below medium-to-long-term target of consumer price index plus GDP growth plus 5 pct . Hy headline earnings growth of 2,0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20,1 pct . HY diluted headline earnings per share increased 1,6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19,7 pct . Says H1 basel III common-equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio improved to 11,6 pct . Says return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15,7 pct and 18,4 pct, excluding eti .Interim dividend per share up 6,1 pct to 570 cents.