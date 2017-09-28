Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine business‍​es

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd ::Board of TV18 Home Shopping Network & Shop CJ Network approved agreement to combine their business‍​es.Combination to be effected by way of share swap; Shop CJ shareholders to get 25 percent equity in Homeshop18.

India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows

July 18 (Reuters) - India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :June quarter net loss 695.8 million rupees versus loss of 788.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.36 billion rupees versus 3.73 billion rupees last year.

Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking

July 3 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :Entered into business transfer deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking as going concern on slump sale basis.

Network18 Media & Investments gives in-principle nod to sell BURRP

April 19 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :Says restructuring of BURRP.Says given in-principle nod to sell/dispose off BURRP.Says BURRP has "insignificant" contribution to co's revenue.

Network18 Media & Investments March-qtr consol loss widens

April 19 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 333.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 4.35 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 249.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 4.55 billion rupees.

Network18 Media & Investments Sept-qtr consol loss widens

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : Sept-quarter consol net loss 363.1 million rupees . Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 161.8 million rupees .Consol net loss in sept quarter was 351 million rupees last year as per Ind-As; consol total income from operations was 172.6 million rupees.

Network18 Media & Investments says June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.52 billion rupees .