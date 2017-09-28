Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
51.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.45 (+0.89%)
Rs50.55
Rs50.85
Rs51.65
Rs50.40
321,693
848,458
Rs59.30
Rs27.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine businesses
India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking
Network18 Media & Investments gives in-principle nod to sell BURRP
Network18 Media & Investments March-qtr consol loss widens
Network18 Media & Investments Sept-qtr consol loss widens
Network18 Media & Investments says June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs
