Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs50.55
Open
Rs50.85
Day's High
Rs51.65
Day's Low
Rs50.40
Volume
321,693
Avg. Vol
848,458
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine business‍​es
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 09:00am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd ::Board of TV18 Home Shopping Network & Shop CJ Network approved agreement to combine their business‍​es.Combination to be effected by way of share swap; Shop CJ shareholders to get 25 percent equity in Homeshop18.  Full Article

India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 04:20am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :June quarter net loss 695.8 million rupees versus loss of 788.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.36 billion rupees versus 3.73 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 08:19am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :Entered into business transfer deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking as going concern on slump sale basis.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments gives in-principle nod to sell BURRP
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 06:44am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :Says restructuring of BURRP.Says given in-principle nod to sell/dispose off BURRP.Says BURRP has "insignificant" contribution to co's revenue.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments March-qtr consol loss widens
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 04:35am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 333.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 4.35 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 249.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 4.55 billion rupees.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments Sept-qtr consol loss widens
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 06:20am EDT 

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : Sept-quarter consol net loss 363.1 million rupees . Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 161.8 million rupees .Consol net loss in sept quarter was 351 million rupees last year as per Ind-As; consol total income from operations was 172.6 million rupees.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments says June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 05:15am EDT 

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.52 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs

* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2xGWGCs Further company coverage:

