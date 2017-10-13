Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE :Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering.Says ‍high-level strategic fit to strengthen Nemetschek's position in U.S. structural market​.Says ‍purchase price amounts to about $24.9 million (cash-/debt-free)​.Says ‍financing of purchase price is provided mainly by company's own capital resources and by use of credit lines​.Says ‍acquisition occurs via a subsidiary of Nemetschek and is expected to be closed in October 2017​.

Nemetschek affirms guidance after H1 profit jump

July 28 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE :Says clear double-digit revenue growth in first half of 2017 with continued high profitability.H1 EBITDA 51.7 million eur.H1 revenue 194 million eur.Positive outlook for 2017 unchanged.

Nemetschek reports 26 pct rise in Q1 EBITDA, affirms outlook

April 28 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE :Says gets off to extremely dynamic start in 2017, very strong revenue growth and greater profitability.Q1 revenue 96.3 million eur.Says Q1 EBITDA increases over-proportionally compared to revenue, reaching eur 26.3 million (+25.5%).Says EBITDA margin improves further to 27.4%.Says optimistic forecast affirmed for entire year 2017.Says anticipates group revenue ranging from eur 395 million to eur 401 million (+17% to 19%).Purely organic growth is expected to be between 13% and 15%.Forecast for group EBITDA remains unchanged at between eur 100 million and eur 103 million.

Nemetschek plans 30 pct increase in dividend

Nemetschek SE : Group plans 30 percent increase in dividend .Dividend proposal for 2016 financial year grows to 0.65 euro per share.

Nemetschek FY revenue up 18.2 percent at 337.3 mln euros

Nemetschek SE : FY revenue rose 18.2 percent to 337.3 million euros ($360.24 million) . FY group revenues rose considerably by 18.2 pct to approximately 337.3 million euros (2015: 285.3 million euros) . FY EBITDA increased over-proportionally to revenues by 26.6 pct to 88.0 million euros (previous year: 69.5 million euros) .FY EBITDA adjusted for a positive one-off effect (1.9 million euros) occurring in Q2 amounts to about 86.1 million euros.

Nemetschek buys Norwegian software provider dRofus

Nemetschek SE : Acquires Norwegian software provider dRofus . Acquisition is expected to be closed by beginning of January 2017 . Financing of purchase price is provided by company's own capital resources and by use of lines of credit . Operating margin (EBITDA margin) of approximately 25 percent is expected for 2016 for dRofus . Purchase price for 100 percent of shares amounts to about 24.5 million euros ($25.45 million)(cash-/debt-free) .For year 2016, dRofus anticipates revenues amounting to around 4.5 million euros, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to previous year.

Nemetschek sees 2016 sales, earnings at upper end of range

Nemetschek AG : Optimistic outlook for 2016 unchanged . Expects to reach upper end of forecasts for revenues and adjusted EBITDA . H1 revenue 161.5 million eur . EBITDA adjusted for positive one-time effect rises in Q2 by 49.0 pct to eur 22.7 million . Q2 net income 13.1 million eur .Q2 EBITDA 24.6 million eur.

Nemetschek buys 3D modeling software company Design Data

Nemetschek AG : Acquires Design Data, a leading U.S. provider of BIM 3D modeling software for steel structures . Design Data maintains a market share of around 45% in North America .For last 12 months, Design Data anticipates revenue amounting to around $10 million.

Nemetschek confirms FY 2016 outlook

Nemetschek AG:Outlook for whole of FY 2016 affirmed: group revenue ranging from 319 million to 325 million euros and an EBITDA of between 77 million and 80 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 325.13 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 80.95 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nemetschek to propose increased dividend

Nemetschek AG:Nemetschek group plans 25 pct increase in dividend.Says dividend proposal for FY 2015 grows to 0.50 euro per share.Says total amount of dividends to be distributed rises to 19.25 million dividends.