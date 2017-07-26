Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd :June quarter profit 2.63 billion rupees.June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 2.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 23.17 billion rupees.Declared dividend of 15 rupees per share.Domestic sales for quarter increased by 8.8 percent mainly due to increase in volumes supported by new product launches and rebuild of maggi noodles.

Nestle India to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017

July 18 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd ::Says to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017.

Nestle India says price of Everyday Dairy Whitener excpected to undergo reduction

June 30 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd :In categories where there are reductions in taxes under GST, appropriate price reductions would be put into effect for stocks manufactured from July.Says price of Nestle Everyday Dairy Whitener is expected to undergo commensurate reduction.

Nestle India March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

May 12 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd ::March quarter profit 3.07 billion rupees.March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees.Profit in march quarter last year was 2.87 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 23.68 billion rupees.Says declaration of interim dividend of INR 15 per equity share.

Nestle India sets interim dividend of 16 rupees/share

Nestle India Ltd :Says declared third interim dividend of INR 16 per equity share for year 2016.

Nestle India Sept qtr profit surges

Nestle India Ltd : Nestle India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 2.69 billion rupees . Nestle India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 23.46 billion rupees . Nestle India Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.24 billion rupees; net sales was 17.36 billion rupees . Nestle India Ltd says newly launched maggi hot heads range has accclerated growth .Nestle India Ltd says net sales for quarter up by 35.1 percent on a base impacted by maggi noodles issue.

Nestle India posts June-qtr profit

Nestle India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.31 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 22.56 billion rupees . Declares second interim dividend of 12 rupees per share . Net loss in June quarter last year was 644 million rupees; net sales was 19.34 billion rupees .

Nestle India March-qtr profit down about 19 pct

Nestle India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.20 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter net sales 22.96 billion rupees versus 25.07 billion rupees year ago . Results for quarter have been impacted by Maggi noodles issue in 2015 . Declared interim dividend of 12 rupees per share .

Nestle India Ltd clarifies on NCDRC order on Maggi noodles

Nestle SA:Clarifies on news item "NCDRC orders retesting of 16 Maggi samples".Says disappointed that commission has given order directing further testing of 16 samples at export inspection laboratory.Reports for all 13 samples provided by consumer affairs ministry were sent to accredited government referral lab CFTRI, Mysore, are still awaited.Says does not add monosodium glutamate to maggi noodles manufactured in India.Maggi noodles contains glutamate from hydrolysed groundnut protein, onion powder and wheat flour.Says monosodium glutamate is present through natural sources "Regulatory authorities do not stipulate any limit for MSG".

Nestle India Ltd slams charges, says Maggi 'Pazzta' 100% safe

Nestle India Ltd: Nestle India has slammed charges regarding the lead content in its Maggi 'Pazzta' products and said that the pasta was 100% secure and safe to consume. "MAGGI Pazzta is 100% safe. The finished product and the raw materials used to make it undergo rigorous testing during every stage of the manufacturing process. We have seen media reports' claiming that lead has been found in the product and we are investigating," Nestle India said in a statement. The company asserted that they have not received any formal notification from UP authorities or Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) about any test result where their samples have failed the test regarding lead content beyond permissible limits. "We regret the confusion that these media reports might be causing. Our products are 100% safe to consume. We will work with the authorities to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," the statement added. Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Uttar Pradesh had stated that tests showed the presence of lead beyond permissible limits in samples of Nestle's 'Pazzta'. This controversy comes days after Nestle re-released Maggi Noodles after the FSSAI banned the product terming it "unsafe and hazardous" for human consumption.