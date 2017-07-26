Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)
7,229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-16.75 (-0.23%)
Rs7,245.75
Rs7,285.00
Rs7,299.95
Rs7,182.80
3,810
43,174
Rs7,483.00
Rs5,656.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd
July 18 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd
June 30 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd
May 12 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd
Nestle SA:Clarifies on news item "NCDRC orders retesting of 16 Maggi samples".Says disappointed that commission has given order directing further testing of 16 samples at export inspection laboratory.Reports for all 13 samples provided by consumer affairs ministry were sent to accredited government referral lab CFTRI, Mysore, are still awaited.Says does not add monosodium glutamate to maggi noodles manufactured in India.Maggi noodles contains glutamate from hydrolysed groundnut protein, onion powder and wheat flour.Says monosodium glutamate is present through natural sources "Regulatory authorities do not stipulate any limit for MSG". Full Article
Nestle India Ltd:Nestle India has slammed charges regarding the lead content in its Maggi 'Pazzta' products and said that the pasta was 100% secure and safe to consume - ASNEWS."MAGGI Pazzta is 100% safe. The finished product and the raw materials used to make it undergo rigorous testing during every stage of the manufacturing process. - ASNEWS.We have seen media reports' claiming that lead has been found in the product and we are investigating," Nestle India said in a statement. - ASNEWS.The company asserted that they have not received any formal notification from UP authorities or Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) about any test result where their samples have failed the test regarding lead content beyond permissible limits - ASNEWS."We regret the confusion that these media reports might be causing. Our products are 100% safe to consume. We will work with the authorities to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," the statement added. - ASNEWS.Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Uttar Pradesh had stated that tests showed the presence of lead beyond permissible limits in samples of Nestle's 'Pazzta'. - ASNEWS.This controversy comes days after Nestle re-released Maggi Noodles after the FSSAI banned the product terming it "unsafe and hazardous" for human consumption. ( ANI ) - ASNEWS. Full Article
July 26 Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.