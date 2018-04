Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cyfrowy Polsat Extends Subscriptions In Tender Offer For Netia Until May 14

April 9 (Reuters) - CYFROWY POLSAT SA ::SAYS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE TERM TO PLACE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN NETIA SA << >> UNDER THE TENDER OFFER UNTIL MAY 14.SAYS AS AT APRIL 9 HAS NOT OBTAINED AN UNCONDITIONAL DECISION FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION CONSENTING TO THE CONCENTRATION.CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 119.3 MILLION NETIA SHARES AT 5.77 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON DEC.5 nFWN1O50HA, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE TO BE PLACED UNTIL APRIL 9.

Cyfrowy Polsat Extends Subscriptions In Tender Offer For Netia Until April 9

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CYFROWY POLSAT SA ::SAYS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE TERM TO PLACE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN NETIA SA << >> UNDER THE TENDER OFFER UNTIL APRIL 9.SAYS AS AT FEB. 22 HAS NOT OBTAINED AN UNCONDITIONAL DECISION FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION CONSENTING TO THE CONCENTRATION .CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 19.3 MILLION NETIA SHARES AT 5.77 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON DEC.5, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE TO BE PLACED UNTIL MARCH 5 NFWN1O50HA.

Netia Appoints Krzysztof Adaszewski As Finance Director

Dec 12 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::KRZYSZTOF ADASZEWSKI REPLACES KATARZYNA IWUC AS FINANCE DIRECTOR.KATARZYNA IWUC TO CONTINUE AS CO CEO.

Cyfrowy Polsat offers to buy 119.3 mln Netia shares at PLN 5.77/each

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netia S.A. :Poland's telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat << >> announces on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in telecoms firm Netia << >> at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia.The tender offer announcement comes after Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes.Netia shares rise by 22.6 percent on Tuesday, Cyfrowy Polsat shares up by 4.21 pct .

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to buy controlling stake in Netia

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat Sa says::Cyfrowy Polsat wants to buy controlling stake in telecom firm Netia;.Cyfrowy wants to buy shares representing no more than 66 percent of votes at shareholders' meetings.Says Poland's Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 agreed to sell shares representing 33 percent of votes minus one vote.Plans to buy rest of shares through public tender offering.Says to pay 5.77 zlotys ($1.63) per share to both Mennica and FIP 11, for total of 638.8 million zlotys.

Netia to concentrate sales to new B2C customers via ‍telefonia Dialog​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - NETIA SA :SAYS TO CONCENTRATE SALES TO NEW B2C CUSTOMERS VIA ‍TELEFONIA DIALOG AS OF NOV. 20​.

Netia Q3 net profit down at 14.4 mln zlotys

Oct 26 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::REPORTED Q3 REVENUE 356.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 372.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Netia signs financing agreement with European Investment Bank

Oct 24 (Reuters) - NETIA SA :SIGNS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK FOR UP TO EUR 50 MLN‍​.

Netia Q2 net profit shrinks to 15.2 mln zlotys

Aug 3 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 361.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 386.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 20.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS 97.4 MILLION ZLOTYS .

Netia signs annex to loan agreement, gets 200 mln zlotys

June 28 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED ANNEX TO A LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2015 WITH DNB BANK POLSKA SA, DNB BANK ASA AND MBANK SA.THE ANNEX ASSUMES THAT THE TOTAL LIABILITIES OF THE COMPANY IS 200.0 MILLION ZLOTYS .COMPANY PLANS REPAYMENT OF EXISTING FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT AND FINANCING INVESTMENTS RELATED TO ITS BASIC ACTIVITY .COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS CONCERNING REFINANCING ITS DEBT IN APRIL nL8N1HX0ON.