Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

Netas Q2 net profit up at 6.6 mln lira

Aug 18 (Reuters) - NETAS TELEKOMUNIKASYON ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 325.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 248.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 6.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

ZTE applies to CMB for mandatory offer in Netas- KAP

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP)::ZTE COOPERATIVE U.A APPLIES TO TURKEY'S CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (CMB)FOR MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER.ZTE ACQUIRED 48.04 PERCENT IN NETAS FROM ONE EQUITY PARTNERS (OEP) IN A $101.3 MILLION DEAL THAT COMPLETED ON JULY 28.

ZTE says competition board of Turkey approved acquisition of stake in Neta

May 8 (Reuters) - Zte Corp <000063.SZ>:Refers to acquisition of 48.04% equity interests in neta telekomünkasyon, a listed Turkish company.As of May 8, transaction has been approved by competition board of Turkey.

Netas Q1 net result turns to profit 777,879 lira

May 5 (Reuters) - Netas Telekom ::Q1 net profit of 777,879 lira ($219,250.54) versus net loss of 1.8 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 167.9 million lira versus 204.5 million lira year ago.

Netas Telekom proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

Netas Telekom :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

OEP votes against the appointment of Netas board members as the share transfer was not completed-KAP

OEP Turkey Tech B.V. : OEP says votes against the appointment of Netas board members nominated for purpose replacing of some of the current members during the general assembly meeting dated March 3 as the share transfer was not completed . On 6 Dec 2016. It was announced that a share purchase agreement for the transfer of shares representing 48.04 pct of Netas has been executed between Netas's shareholder OEP and ZTE cooperation U.A. (ZTE) and agreed share purchase price shall be paid at the date of completion share transfer .I has also been announced that on Dec. 30, 2016 the Competition Board approval, which was required for completion of share transfer in accordance with agreement between OPE and ZTE, was granted.

Netas Telekom FY 2016 net profit down at 18.7 million lira

Netas Telekom : FY 2016 net profit of 18.7 million lira ($5.10 million) versus 34.3 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 969.8 million lira versus 1.01 billion lira year ago.

ULAK project of Netas, Aselsan and Argela consortium receives first orders

Netas Telekomunikasyon : ULAK project carried out by Netas Telekomunikasyon, Aselsan and Argela consortium takes its first orders . Takes 250 base stations order from each of the 3 telecom operators in Turkey .ULAK project aims to reduce external dependence in mobile communication technologies by development of national software and hardware components for 4.5G communication.

Netas signs contract with İGA Havalimanları at EUR 10.8 mln

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS : Signs the first phase of contract with İGA Havalimanları Insaatı Adi Ortaklıgı for 10.8 million euros ($11.48 million) regarding instalment and operation all wired and wireless networks of Istanbul new airport . On Jan 16 company announced that Netas bid the best offer technically and financially for instalment and operation all wired and wireless networks of Istanbul new airport for 5 years to İGA Havalimanları Insaatı Adi Ortaklıgı with 13.5 million euros .Says the contract includes instalment and supply works, the contract regarding maintenance and services shall be signed later.

Netas Telekom signs agreement with Sonatrach for $44.2 million

Netas Telekom : Signs agreement with Sonatrach for $44.2 million which was announced as $51.4 million on July 12 . According to the agreement plans to finish the project in two years .