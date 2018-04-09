Edition:
Neuca SA (NEUP.WA)

NEUP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

309.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-1.00zł (-0.32%)
Prev Close
310.00zł
Open
304.00zł
Day's High
310.50zł
Day's Low
304.00zł
Volume
2,329
Avg. Vol
1,804
52-wk High
398.00zł
52-wk Low
219.95zł

Neuca Plans To Merge With Its Two Wholly Owned Units
Monday, 9 Apr 2018 05:42am EDT 

April 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO MERGE WITH ITS TWO WHOLLY OWNED UNITS, HURTOWNIA APTEKARZY GALENICA-PANAX AND UNNA.  Full Article

Neuca Buys 100 Pct Shares In Clinmed Pharma
Monday, 9 Apr 2018 04:45am EDT 

April 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::BUYS 100 PERCENT SHARES IN CLINMED PHARMA SP. Z O.O.CLINMED PHARMA DEALS WITH CLINICAL TESTS OF MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND ONCOLOGY.  Full Article

Neuca FY Net Profit Down At 94.1 Million Zlotys
Thursday, 15 Mar 2018 07:16pm EDT 

March 16 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::FY NET PROFIT 94.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 111.1 MILLION .FY REVENUE 7.49 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.08 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY OPERATING PROFIT 121.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 139.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 6.40 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.  Full Article

Neuca Unit Buys „Twoje Centrum Medyczne” In Belchatow
Monday, 5 Feb 2018 08:07am EST 

Feb 5 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::ITS UNIT NEUCA MED SP. Z O.O. BUYS 100% STAKE IN „TWOJE CENTRUM MEDYCZNE” SP. Z O.O. IN BELCHATOW.ACQUIRED UNIT COVERS MORE THAN 5,300 PATIENTS.  Full Article

Neuca Plans To Incorporate Its Two Wholly Owned Units
Tuesday, 9 Jan 2018 09:02am EST 

Jan 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO INCORPORATE ITS TWO WHOLLY OWNED UNITS PREGO SA AND MULTI SP. Z O.O..  Full Article

Neuca Q3 net profit down at 21.7 mln zlotys
Thursday, 9 Nov 2017 02:10am EST 

Nov 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::Q3 REVENUE 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.70 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Neuca plans to incorporate its wholly owned unit ILC Sp. z o.o.
Friday, 3 Nov 2017 08:37am EDT 

Nov 3 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO INCORPORATE ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT ILC SP. Z O.O..  Full Article

Neuca to take over Itero-Silfarm
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 09:28am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO TAKE OVER 100 PERCENT OF ITERO-SILFARM SP. Z O.O. BY TRANSFERRING ENTIRE ASSETS OF THE ACQUIRED COMPANY TO NEUCA.  Full Article

Neuca Q2 net profit decreases to 11.8 mln zlotys
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 03:38am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::Q2 REVENUE 1.78 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.67 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 16.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AG0.Q2 NET PROFIT 11.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Neuca sees FY 2017 net profit at level of 100 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 02:35am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::SEES FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT LEVEL OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 115 MILLION ZLOTYS.REASON FOR NEW FORECAST IS, AMONG OTHERS, SEQUOIA ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AS BECAUSE OF THAT CO IS OBLIGED TO MAKE WRITE-OFF FOR 4.1 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

