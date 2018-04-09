Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Neuca Plans To Merge With Its Two Wholly Owned Units

April 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO MERGE WITH ITS TWO WHOLLY OWNED UNITS, HURTOWNIA APTEKARZY GALENICA-PANAX AND UNNA.

Neuca Buys 100 Pct Shares In Clinmed Pharma

April 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::BUYS 100 PERCENT SHARES IN CLINMED PHARMA SP. Z O.O.CLINMED PHARMA DEALS WITH CLINICAL TESTS OF MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND ONCOLOGY.

Neuca FY Net Profit Down At 94.1 Million Zlotys

March 16 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::FY NET PROFIT 94.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 111.1 MILLION .FY REVENUE 7.49 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.08 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY OPERATING PROFIT 121.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 139.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 6.40 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.

Neuca Unit Buys „Twoje Centrum Medyczne” In Belchatow

Feb 5 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::ITS UNIT NEUCA MED SP. Z O.O. BUYS 100% STAKE IN „TWOJE CENTRUM MEDYCZNE” SP. Z O.O. IN BELCHATOW.ACQUIRED UNIT COVERS MORE THAN 5,300 PATIENTS.

Neuca Plans To Incorporate Its Two Wholly Owned Units

Jan 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO INCORPORATE ITS TWO WHOLLY OWNED UNITS PREGO SA AND MULTI SP. Z O.O..

Neuca Q3 net profit down at 21.7 mln zlotys

Nov 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::Q3 REVENUE 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.70 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Neuca plans to incorporate its wholly owned unit ILC Sp. z o.o.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO INCORPORATE ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT ILC SP. Z O.O..

Neuca to take over Itero-Silfarm

Oct 5 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO TAKE OVER 100 PERCENT OF ITERO-SILFARM SP. Z O.O. BY TRANSFERRING ENTIRE ASSETS OF THE ACQUIRED COMPANY TO NEUCA.

Neuca Q2 net profit decreases to 11.8 mln zlotys

Aug 29 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::Q2 REVENUE 1.78 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.67 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 16.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AG0.Q2 NET PROFIT 11.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Neuca sees FY 2017 net profit at level of 100 mln zlotys

July 19 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::SEES FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT LEVEL OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 115 MILLION ZLOTYS.REASON FOR NEW FORECAST IS, AMONG OTHERS, SEQUOIA ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AS BECAUSE OF THAT CO IS OBLIGED TO MAKE WRITE-OFF FOR 4.1 MILLION ZLOTYS.