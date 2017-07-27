National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

National Express says H1 pretax profit rose by 25.7 pct to 88.9 mln pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT TO 4.26 PENCEPER SHARE.SAYS "ON TRACK TO DELIVER ITS PROFIT, CASH FLOW AND LEVERAGE TARGETS FOR YEAR".H1 GROUP REVENUE 1,170.5 MILLION STG FROM 1,007.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 8.3% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS TO £111.6 MILLION (UP 19.1% ON REPORTED BASIS).H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX ROSE BY 25.7% TO £88.9M, UP 11.0% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS.

National Express says on track to meet FY profit view

May 10 (Reuters) - National Express Group Plc :Trading update for period 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017.Has maintained its strong momentum from 2016.Overall revenue increase from continuing operations of 5.4% on a constant currency basis, up 15.8% on a reported basis.Remains on target to deliver its profit expectation and free cash flow and leverage targets for year.Profit before tax is up year-on-year on a constant currency basis, driven by both organic growth and benefit of recent acquisitions.Remain on track to meet full year profit and cash flow expectations​.

National Express Group raises free cash flow guidance and proposes dividend increase

National Express Group Plc : Final dividend up 10 percent to 8.41 pence per share . Full year results for year ended 31 December 2016 . Group revenue up 20.0 percent to 2.1 bln stg . Strong growth in North America, with revenue and operating profits up 14.3% and 11.9% on a constant currency basis . We are raising our annual free cash flow guidance to £120 million . We propose a 10% increase in final dividend. . Group normalised operating profit up 14.2 percent, up 4.8 percent on a constant currency basis . Normalised EPS up 16.7 percent to 27.3p in FY 2016 .Free cash flow rose to 138.6m stg in FY 2016.

National Express completes sale of c2c rail franchise

National Express Group Plc : Completion of acquisition of c2c franchise by Trenitalia . Completion of acquisition was triggered after department for transport granted final consent to proceed .Total consideration for franchise was 72.6 mln stg, resulting in a small net profit for National Express.

National Express names new FD as Matthew Ashley heads up N.American unit

National Express Group Plc : Appoints chris davies as group finance director .Appointments of matthew ashley as chief executive officer of our north america division.

National Express says seeking feedback on East Anglia bid from Dept of Transport

National Express Group Plc : Statement re East Anglia franchise . We note announcement from Department for Transport regarding East Anglia franchise . We are naturally disappointed because we delivered a disciplined bid .We are seeking feedback on our bid from Department for Transport.

National Express on track to deliver annual profit target

National Express Group Plc : Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.87 penceper share .Group remains on track to deliver its profit, cash flow and gearing targets for year.