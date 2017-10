Nexity SA (NEXI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA ::‍NEXITY SIGNS WITH UNOFI FOR SALES BEFORE COMPLETION OF PEGASE COMPLEX IN HAILLAN.‍​DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 2018.

July 31 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::NEXITY SA << >> ISSUES 550,000 NEW SHARES, NEW SHARES PRICE: EUR 41.36 PER SHARE .

July 28 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA ::ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE.ISSUE OF 550,00 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 41.36 PER SHARE.THE OPERATION WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED 3 TIMES.

July 25 (Reuters) - Nexity Sa ::REG-NEXITY : RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017.NEXITY BOOKED ORDERS TOTALLING EUR 77 MILLION AT END-JUNE 2017.H1 * NET PROFIT: EUR 62 MILLION (UP 18% FROM H1 2016).H1 NET DEBT: EUR 416 MILLION (GEARING RATIO(2) 27%).PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.40 PER SHARE IN 2018.H1 REVENUE: EUR 1.46 BILLION (UP 8% FROM H1 2016).

June 22 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA ::NOTES ISSUE OF EUR 151M AND SIMULTANEOUS TENDER OFFER OF EUR 65M NOTES ISSUED IN JANUARY 2013.DETERMINATION OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF NOTES MATURING ON 10 NOVEMBER 2023 AND 29 JUNE 2025.TENDER OFFER OF EXISTING NOTES DUE ON 27 DECEMBER 2018 AT A 3.75% COUPON.NEW NOTES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT ACCESSTM AS FROM 29 JUNE 2017..HAS AGREED TO REDEEM 65 MILLION EUROS OF 2018 NOTES, AT A PRICE OF 104,549% PER 2018 NOTE, SUBJECT TO CONDITION PRECEDENT OF SETTLEMENT OF NEW NOTES PLANNED FOR 29 JUNE 2017.

June 6 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA ::REG-NEXITY: ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE LAUNCH OF A TENDER OFFER AND OF A NEW ISSUE OF NEXITY BONDS.‍WILL RECEIVE, UNTIL 20 JUNE 2017 (INCLUDED) OFFERS TO SELL OF HOLDERS OF 2018 NOTES ISSUED BY COMPANY ON 22 JANUARY 2013 MATURING ON 27 DECEMBER 2018​.NEW ISSUED NOTES WOULD HAVE AN AVERAGE MATURITY OF 7 YEARS.‍WILL SIMULTANEOUSLY REALISE A NEW ISSUE OF NOTES IN ONE OR SEVERAL TRANCHES LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS FREE MARKET​.

April 25 (Reuters) - Nexity SA ::2017 growth outlook maintained.Q1 revenue: EUR 656 million ($717.5 million)(up 5 pct).Q1 backlog (development): EUR 4.1 billion (up 2 pct).

Nexity SA : FY revenue ‍​3.07 billion euros versus 3.06 billion euros ($3.23 billion) year ago . FY recurring operating profit 266.5‍​ million euros versus 220.1 million euros year ago . FY net profit attributable to shareholders of parent company 139.1 million euros versus 123.5 million euros year ago . Backlog of group at Dec. 31, 2016 4.01 billion euros versus 3.29 billion euros year ago . Expects increase in recurring operating income: 300 million euros in 2017, 325 euros million in 2018 . Expects increase in turnover in 2017 by around 10 pct .Increase in the dividend per share paid in 2017 and 2018 to 2.40 euros.

Nexity SA :Ile-De-France region signs two leases in future status of completion with Nexity and Tishman Speyer.

Nexity SA : 9 month revenue ‍​2.02 billion euros versus 2.04 billion euros ($2.23 billion) year ago . Total group backlog at September 30 ‍​3.74 billion euros versus 3.30 billion euros year ago . Expects 2016 revenue to be stable, around 3 billion euros . Expects 2016 current operating income of at least 245 million euros .Proposes a dividend of 2.20 euros per share for 2017.