Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)
52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.07 (-0.13%)
€52.60
€52.80
€53.13
€52.53
111,244
144,255
€55.90
€44.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mosaic Company selects Nexans for their 1.7 billion dollar mining project
Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans wins contract worth about 37 million euros to install submarine cable in Norway
Oct 6 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans to deliver subsea fiber-optic cable to Huawei Marine
Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans H1 attributable net income up at 91 million euros
July 27 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans supplies 320 kv cables for "DolWin6" offshore DC Link to Tennet
July 17 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans Norway signes global framework agreement with BP
July 10 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans now holds 100 percent of Nippon High Voltage Cable Corporation
July 7 (Reuters) - NEXANS SA
Nexans to install 149 charging stations in ardenne-metropole
June 28 (Reuters) - NEXANS
Nexans Q1 sales at constant metal prices at 1.14 billion euros
May 3 (Reuters) - Nexans
Nexans announces placement of a bond issue in the amount of 200 million euros
Nexans SA
General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT: sources
LONDON U.S. cable manufacturer General Cable Corp has received tentative bids from European rivals Prysmian , Nexans and NKT , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of its efforts to find a new owner.