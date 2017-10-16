Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mosaic Company selects Nexans for their 1.7 billion dollar mining project​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::‍MOSAIC SELECTS NEXANS TO SUPPLY POWER CABLES AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR THEIR $1.7 BILLION EXPANSION PROJECT​.‍FIRST CABLES TO BE DELIVERED IN Q1 2018​.

Nexans wins contract worth about 37 million euros to install submarine cable in Norway

Oct 6 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::NEXANS WILL INSTALL A SUBMARINE CABLE IN NORWAY AT A SEA DEPTH OF 526 METERS‍​.BKK NETT AS AWARDED CO WITH CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT EUR 37 MILLION FOR DELIVERY OF 3RD AND LAST SUBMARINE CABLE TO COMPLETE MODALEN-MONGSTAD CONNECTION.INSTALLATION OF SUBMARINE CABLE IN NORWAY TO BE PERFORMED IN SUMMER OF 2019.‍AFTER COMMISSIONING, SUBMARINE CABLE TO BE HANDED OVER TO STATNETT ASA, COMPANY RESPONSIBLE FOR NORWAY'S CENTRAL POWER GRID​.‍SUBMARINE CABLE IN NORWAY TO SUPPLY POWER TO ABOUT 200,000 HOUSEHOLDS, BUSINESSES AND INDUSTRY FACILITIES IN BERGEN REGION.​.

Nexans to deliver subsea fiber-optic cable to Huawei Marine

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::NEXANS WILL MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER 250 KILOMETERS OF SUBSEA FIBER-OPTIC CABLE TO HUAWEI MARINE.PROJECT WILL CONNECT MALAYSIA AND INDONESIA, PROVIDING HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY.

Nexans H1 attributable net income up at ‍​91 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::H1 ATTRIBUTABLE NET INCOME EUR ‍​91 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​211 MILLION VERSUS EUR 203 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING MARGIN EUR ‍​140 MILLION VERSUS EUR 135 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 SALES AT CURRENT METAL PRICES EUR 3.21‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.95 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING MARGIN OF 140 MILLION EUROS, STABLE VERSUS FIRST-HALF 2016 (135 MILLION EUROS).H1 NET INCOME BEFORE TAX OF 126 MILLION EUROS, UP BY 80 MILLION EUROS.

Nexans supplies 320 kv cables for "DolWin6" offshore DC Link to Tennet

July 17 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::NEXANS SUPPLIES 320 KV CABLES FOR "DOLWIN6" OFFSHORE DC LINK TO TENNET.CONTRACT WORTH AROUND 100 MILLION EUROS.PROJECT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN 2023.

Nexans Norway signes global framework agreement with BP

July 10 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::NEXANS NORWAY SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR GLOBAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH BP.

Nexans now holds 100 percent of Nippon High Voltage Cable Corporation

July 7 (Reuters) - NEXANS SA ::REG-NEXANS NOW HOLDS 100% OF NIPPON HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE CORPORATION (NVC).

Nexans to install 149 charging stations in ardenne-metropole

June 28 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::149 NEXANS CHARGING STATIONS WILL BE INSTALLED AND SUPERVISED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE STARTUP CLEM' IN THE 61 MUNICIPALITIES THAT MAKE UP ARDENNE-MÉTROPOLE.

Nexans Q1 sales at constant metal prices at 1.14‍​ billion euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Nexans : :Q1 sales (constant metal prices) 1.14‍​ billion euros versus 1.10 billion euros year ago.Q1 organic sales growth of 1.2 percent (4.4 percent excluding the oil & gas sector).Remains confident that the group's operating margin will continue to improve in 2017, particularly in H2.Q1 sales (current metal prices) 1.57‍​ billion euros versus 1.43 billion euros year ago.

Nexans announces placement of a bond issue in the amount of 200 million euros

Nexans SA : Announces successful placement of a bond issue in the amount of 200 million euros ($215.02 million), maturity April 5, 2024 . Yield to maturity is 2.75 pct and issue price is 100 pct of par value . Settlement is expected on April 5, 2017 .HSBC and Société Générale were global coordinators and joint bookrunners, BNP Paribas and BANCO SANTANDER were joint bookrunners.