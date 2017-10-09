New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)
53.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.06 (+0.11%)
$53.24
$53.39
$53.70
$53.23
110,954
152,464
$57.70
$36.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Motor Coach Industries::UNVEILING NEW COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT; ALL-ELECTRIC VERSION IN DEVELOPMENT, TO BE RELEASED IN 2020. Full Article
County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer
Sept 18 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL
Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses
Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
New Flyer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.69
Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses
July 26 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs
July 13 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
Brampton transit awards New Flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses
June 27 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
New flyer acquires Carlson Engineered Composites
June 1 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
May 30 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc
