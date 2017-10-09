New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020​‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Motor Coach Industries::UNVEILING NEW COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT; ALL-ELECTRIC VERSION IN DEVELOPMENT, TO BE RELEASED IN 2020​‍​.

County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer

Sept 18 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc ::County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 clean diesel buses to New Flyer.County of Fairfax Department of Transportation awarded co's unit with contract for 14 Xcelsior clean diesel transit buses​.

New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL

Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL.New flyer of America Inc says will invest $25 million in building renovations and expansions at its Anniston, Alabama production campus​.

Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses.New Flyer Industries Inc - new award will add a total of 230 equivalent units to new flyer's firm and option backlog.

New Flyer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.69

Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc -:New Flyer announces 2017 second quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries.New Flyer Industries Inc says increased fiscal 2017 projected deliveries of new transit buses and motor coaches to 3,800 eus.Q2 earnings per share $0.69.Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $613.4 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $623.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses

July 26 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :New Flyer Industries Inc - SFMTA has awarded an option order for 185 Xcelsior(®) trolley-electric, forty-foot, heavy-duty buses.

New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs

July 13 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc ::Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017.Total bus and coach inventory at July 2, 2017 was 534 EUs, a decrease of 13 EUs from previous quarter.Delivered 991 equivalent units in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 eus compared to Q2 2016.Company's new transit bus and coach orders (firm and options) in Q2 2017 totaled 958 EUs .At end of Q2 2017, company's total backlog was 9,901 EUs (valued at $5.04 billion) compared to 9,984 EUs (valued at $5.09 billion) at end Q1 2017​.Expects stable private sector demand for motor coaches through 2017.Company's backlog consists of transit buses, and motor coaches primarily for public customers​.Total shipments by company's aftermarket business for Q2 2017 decreased by 3.3% compared to previous quarter.2,055 EUs of new firm and option orders were pending from customers at end of Q2 2017.Total shipments by company's aftermarket business for q2 2017 decreased by 3.3% compared to previous quarter​.

Brampton transit awards New Flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses

June 27 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc ::Brampton transit awards new flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses.New Flyer Industries Inc - vehicles will be delivered to brampton transit starting Q1 2018.

New flyer acquires Carlson Engineered Composites

June 1 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :New flyer acquires carlson engineered composites inc..Deal for $13 million​.

City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses

May 30 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses.City of Phoenix exercised options under contract for 40-foot, 60-foot heavy-duty xcelsior buses for total of 54 equivalent units.