NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

Novagold director Marc Faber resigns

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc :Novagold announces departure of director.Novagold Resources Inc - ‍resignation of Marc Faber from Novagold's board of directors effective immediately​.

NovaGold Q3 loss per share $0.03

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NovaGold Resources Inc :NovaGold reports 2017 third quarter results: Donlin Gold final environmental impact statement on track to be published in 2018.Q3 loss per share $0.03.NovaGold Resources Inc- for full year, continue to expect to spend approximately $27 million.

Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03

June 26 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc ::Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold.Q2 loss per share $0.03.Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs.Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to complete permitting, including new drill program and planned optimization work at donlin gold.

Novagold expects to spend about $23 million in 2017

Novagold Resources Inc : Novagold reports excellent 2016 results: advances toward final environmental impact statement for Donlin Gold .Says in 2017, expect to spend approximately $23 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs.

Novagold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Novagold Resources Inc : Novagold announces third quarter results as Donlin Gold permitting progresses, stakeholder partnerships deepen and strong cash position preserved . Says for full year 2016 expect to spend approximately $23 million; $2 million lower than original forecast . Q3 loss per share $0.02 .For FY 2016 to spend about $10 million to fund expenditures at Donlin Gold and Galore Creek Projects.