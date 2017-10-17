Edition:
NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

NG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$5.16
Open
$5.14
Day's High
$5.22
Day's Low
$5.14
Volume
80,195
Avg. Vol
229,588
52-wk High
$8.15
52-wk Low
$4.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Novagold director Marc Faber resigns
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 05:20pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc :Novagold announces departure of director.Novagold Resources Inc - ‍resignation of Marc Faber from Novagold's board of directors effective immediately​.  Full Article

NovaGold Q3 loss per share $0.03
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NovaGold Resources Inc :NovaGold reports 2017 third quarter results: Donlin Gold final environmental impact statement on track to be published in 2018.Q3 loss per share $0.03.NovaGold Resources Inc- for full year, continue to expect to spend approximately $27 million.  Full Article

Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 08:42pm EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc ::Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold.Q2 loss per share $0.03.Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs.Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to complete permitting, including new drill program and planned optimization work at donlin gold.  Full Article

Novagold expects to spend about $23 million in 2017
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 05:10pm EST 

Novagold Resources Inc : Novagold reports excellent 2016 results: advances toward final environmental impact statement for Donlin Gold .Says in 2017, expect to spend approximately $23 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs.  Full Article

Novagold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 05:02pm EDT 

Novagold Resources Inc : Novagold announces third quarter results as Donlin Gold permitting progresses, stakeholder partnerships deepen and strong cash position preserved . Says for full year 2016 expect to spend approximately $23 million; $2 million lower than original forecast . Q3 loss per share $0.02 .For FY 2016 to spend about $10 million to fund expenditures at Donlin Gold and Galore Creek Projects.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-'Dr. Doom' commentator Marc Faber faces backlash over race comments

NEW YORK/VANCOUVER, Oct 17 Marc Faber, the Swiss investor based in Thailand, provoked a backlash from business television and investment management firms on Tuesday after comments in his latest newsletter suggested the United States had only prospered because it was settled by white people.

