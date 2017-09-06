New Gold Inc (NGD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New Gold provides Rainy River project update schedule and capital cost remain on track

New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

July 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc :New Gold announces 2017 second quarter results; Rainy River project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02.Q2 earnings per share $0.04.Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gold production of 105,064 ounces increased by 6% relative to 2016 coupled with copper production of 26.4 million pounds.New Gold reiterates its guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces.Company expects approximately 40% of second half 2017 gold production to occur in Q3, with remaining 60% in Q4.Reiterate its previously lowered guidance for all-in sustaining costs of $760 to $800 per ounce.

New Gold completes redemption of 2020 senior notes

June 5 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc ::New Gold completes redemption of 2020 senior notes and extends credit facility.New Gold Inc - amended its $400 million revolving credit facility to extend maturity date of agreement by one year to August 2020.

Parlane Resource says to sell all of its interest in big bear property to New Gold

May 15 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc :Parlane Resource - reached an agreement to sell all of its interest in big bear property, to new gold inc. For total cash consideration of C$2.5 million.Parlane Resource -sale includes all co's technical info on big bear property,permit held under mines act, all co's rights under various underlying deals.Parlane Resource - David Gunning has resigned as a director of company to pursue other endeavours.

New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering

New Gold announces launch of $300 million senior notes offering

New Gold Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

April 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc :New gold announces 2017 first quarter results with record low all-in sustaining costs and lowers full-year cost guidance.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02.Q1 earnings per share $0.07.New Gold Inc - reiterates its guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces.New Gold Inc - reiterate new afton's guidance for full-year gold production of 70,000 to 80,000 ounces and copper production of 85 to 95 million pounds.New Gold- reiterate mesquite's guidance for full-year gold production of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces and all-in sustaining costs of $805 to $845 per ounce.New Gold Inc qtrly gold production of 89,327 ounces and copper production of 23.8 million pounds.New Gold Inc - lowering 2017 full-year all-in sustaining costs guidance to $760 to $800 per ounce from $825 to $865 per ounce.Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New gold files for stock shelf of up to $172.5 million

New Gold posts Q2 adj EPS $0.03; gold production up 15 pct

New Gold Inc : New Gold Delivers Higher 2016 Second Quarter Cash Flow And Significantly Lowers Full year cost guidance . "On track to meet our full-year gold production guidance and pleased to be in a position to lower our cost guidance" . Q2 loss per share $0.02 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly gold production of 99,423 ounces increased by 15% relative to 2015 . Qtrly copper production of 25.7 million pounds increased by 9% . Qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased to $717 per ounce, including total cash costs of $334 per ounce .Qtrly revenue $180.3 million versus $167.7 million.

New Gold Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance

New Gold Inc:Expects FY 2016 gold production to be between 360,000 and 400,000 ounces.Expects FY 2016 FY 2016 copper production between 81 and 93 million pounds.Expects FY 2016 silver production between 1.6 and 1.8 million ounces.