Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)

Amplats update on Amandelbult Resources sale to Northam

Aug 25 (Reuters) - ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM ::ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM UPDATE ON THE SALE OF LONG-DATED AMANDELBULT RESOURCES TO NORTHAM .NOT YET RECEIVED ITS CONSENT FROM MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES FOR RESOURCE DISPOSAL​.

Northam Platinum records higher FY headline loss

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum Ltd :FY HEADLINE LOSS 181.9 CENTS VERSUS HEADLINE LOSS OF 140.9 CENTS A YEAR AGO.BOARD HAS RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.FY HEADLINE LOSS 636.4 MILLION RAND VERSUS HEADLINE LOSS OF 492.8 MILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.FY GROUP SALES REVENUE ROSE 12.6% TO R6.9 BILLION VERSUS R6.1 BILLION IN FY 2016.FY LOSS BEFORE TAX 423.9 MILLION RAND VERSUS LOSS OF 271.4 MILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.

Northam Platinum acquires Platinum Group Metals recycling assets in U.S

July 28 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum Ltd :ACQUISITION OF PLATINUM GROUP METALS RECYCLING ASSETS IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY NORTHAM IN RESPECT OF TRANSACTIONS AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY USD10.7 MILLION, TO BE SETTLED IN CASH.

Lonmin says to acquire remaining 7.5 pct stake in Pandora

May 15 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc ::Lonmin acquires remaining 7.5 pct stake in pandora.Lonmin - it entered into conditional agreement to acquire mvelaphanda resources proprietary 7.5 pct equity interest in pandora joint venture for a cash payment of r45.565 million.Mvelaphanda is a wholly owned subsidiary of northam platinum limited ("northam").In addition to cash payment, lonmin will refund value of any cash calls paid by mvelaphanda to pandora jv during period from 1 january 2017 and completion of transaction.In consideration for sale of its 7.5 pct equity interest in pandora jv to lonmin, mvelaphanda will receive a cash payment of r45.565 million on completion of transaction.Completion of transaction is expected to occur during 2017 following fulfilment of all conditions precedent..

Northam Platinum reports HY headline loss per share 64.7 cents

Northam Platinum Ltd : HY sales revenue generated by group increased 7.9% to r3.5 billion . HY cost of sales were unchanged at r3.1 billion despite higher operating costs. . board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for H1 F2017 . HY operating costs increased by 16.8% to r2.8 billion (H1 F2016: r2.4 billion) . sales volumes declined by 9.8% to 223 705 oz for current period versus 248 075 oz in H1 F2016 . HY headline loss per share 64.7 cents .Capital expenditure was r330.0 million for period (H1 F2016: r322.1 million).

Northam Platinum to buy Glencore's Eland platinum mine for 175 mln rand

Northam Platinum Ltd : Agreement with Glencore Operations South Africa to purchase Eland platinum mine for a cash consideration of R175 million .long-term agreement with Glencore to market, sell chrome produced at Northam's Zondereinde and Booysendal operations.

Northam Platinum buys c.4 mln Zambezi Platinum Ltd preference shares

Northam Platinum Ltd : Bought 4.04 million preference shares in Zambezi Platinum Ltd from Coronation Asset Management Proprietary Ltd acting as investment manager . Acquisition was effected on 31 Oct at 49.468 rand per preference share, for a total cash value of 200 million rand .Acquisition constitutes approximately 2.5 percent of total preference shares in issue.

Northam Platinum posts FY headline loss per share of 140.9 cents

Northam Platinum Ltd : Reviewed preliminary results for the year ended June 30 2016 . FY sales revenue 6.097 bln rand versus 6.035 bln rand . FY loss for year 508.263 mln rand versus 1.033 bln rand .FY headline loss per share 140.9 cents versus 202.9 cents.

Northam Platinum sees FY headline loss of 152.2-131.9 cents/shr

Northam Platinum Ltd : FY headline loss per share estimated between 152.20 cents per share and 131.90 cents per share versus headline loss per share of 202.90 cents . The change would reflect an increase in headline earnings per share of between 25-35 pct . Total operating profit was between 30-40 pct lower than previous comparable year owing to a lower average basket price achieved .Says group's PGM production substantially higher yoy with both Zondereinde mine and Booysendal mine recording operating profits.

Northam Platinum issues R175 mln domestic medium term notes

Northam Platinum Ltd : Northam issues r175 million of domestic medium term notes . Notes bear a fixed coupon of 13.50% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will be redeemed on 12 may 2021. .Proceeds will further strengthen northam's balance sheet and be applied to development of company's project pipeline..