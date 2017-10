NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NIIT says board gave nod for voluntary liquidation of NIIT Antilles NV

Aug 22 (Reuters) - NIIT Ltd ::Says board gave in-principle nod for voluntary liquidation of NIIT Antilles NV, Netherlands Antilles‍​.Says completion of voluntary liquidation of Antilles NV could potentially help co gain 100 million rupees.

NIIT Ltd says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO

Aug 1 (Reuters) - NIIT Ltd :Says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO of NIIT Ltd.

India's NIIT June-qtr consol profit surges

July 28 (Reuters) - NIIT Ltd :NIIT - consol PAT in June-quarter last year was 8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net revenue was 2.10 billion rupees.June quarter consol profit 104 million rupees.June quarter consol net revenue 2.10 billion rupees.

NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone OnDemand

July 6 (Reuters) - NIIT Ltd :Says NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone on demand.As part of agreement, co will add Cornerstone admins to its implementation and support teams across the globe.

India's NIIT March-qtr consol PAT rises 70 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Niit Ltd ::March quarter consol PAT 302 million rupees, up 70 percent.March quarter consol net revenue 3.62 billion rupees, up 51 percent.

NIIT says Rahul Keshav Patwardhan resigns as CEO

NIIT Ltd : NIIT Ltd says chief executive officer of niiit limited, rahul keshav patwardhan, has tendered his resignation .Says approved appointment of Sapnesh Lalla as chief executive officer designate of company.

NIIT Ltd launches IT center in Vietnam

Niit Ltd :Says niit launches specialized it center in Hoa Sen, Vietnam.

NIIT Dec qtr consol PAT more than halves

Niit Ltd : Dec quarter consol PAT 60 million rupees versus 137 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net revenue 2.67 billion rupees versus 2.62 billion rupees year ago.

NIIT buys business of EdTech start-up Perceptron

NIIT Ltd :NIIT acquires the business of EdTech start-up Perceptron.

India's NIIT June-quarter consol profit falls

NIIT Ltd : June-quarter consol profit after tax 74 million rupees; June-quarter consol net revenue 2.6 billion rupees . Further company coverage [NIIT.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).