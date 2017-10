NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's NIIT Technologies Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.37 billion rupees versus 6.93 billion rupees last year.

India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - NIIT Technologies Ltd :June quarter consol profit from continuing operations 555 million rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 7.09 billion rupees.Consol profit from continuing operations in june quarter was 331 million rupees last year as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations 6.71 billion rupees.

NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies

May 31 (Reuters) - NIIT Technologies Ltd ::Niit technologies - acquisition of 55% interest in ruletek llc by incessant technologies pvt. ltd., an niit technologies company.

India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO

May 29 (Reuters) - NIIT Technologies Ltd :Says appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO designate of company.

NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago

May 23 (Reuters) - NIIT Technologies Ltd ::Announces co's partnership with Arago.

NIIT Technologies says headcount at end of qtr was 8,853

May 5 (Reuters) - Niit Technologies Ltd :Says headcount at end of quarter was 8,853 and attition was 12.7 percent for the year.

India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold

May 5 (Reuters) - India's NIIT Technologies Ltd :March quarter net profit 865.6 million rupees.March quarter income from operations 4.59 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 12.50 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees.

NIIT Technologies collaborates with Siam City Cement Public

April 26 (Reuters) - Niit Technologies Ltd :Says Siam City Cement Public collaborates with co for building ready IT infrastructure.

NIIT Tech to consider amalgamation of PIPL Advisors, GSPL Advisory with co

NIIT Technologies Ltd : PIPL Business Advisors & Investment, GSPL Advisory & Investment requests co to consider amalgamation of PIPL and GSPL with co . Proposal states that amalgamation will not result in change in promoters' shareholding in co . Says proposal states all costs, charges arising out of amalgamation to be borne by promoters .Co to consider the proposal on March 24.

NIIT Technologies says June-quarter net profit falls

NIIT Technologies Ltd : June-quarter net profit 214 million rupees . June-quarter income from operations 3.68 billion rupees versus 3.62 billion rupees year ago .