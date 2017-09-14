Niveus Investments Ltd (NIVJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service

Sept 14 (Reuters) - HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD ::‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​.HCI, NIVEUS INVESTMENTS, LA CONCORDE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHERE NIVEUS INVEST 17 PROPRIETARY WILL BUY HOSKEN PASSENGER LOGISTICS AND RAIL​.‍HPLR WILL BE ACQUIRED BY NEWCO FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY R1.8 BILLION​.‍POST IMPLEMENTATION OF GABS ACQUISITION IT IS INTENDED THAT A DIVIDEND OF UP TO R1.2 BILLION WILL BE DECLARED BY NEWCO​.

S.Africa's Competition ‍tribunal says Tsogo Sun’s application on Niveus deal dismissed

Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::S.AFRICA'S COMPETITION ‍TRIBUNAL DISMISSES HCI AND TSOGO SUN'S APPLICATION REGARDING NIVEUS TRANSACTION​.COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- ‍HAS DISMISSED APPLICATION BROUGHT ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND ITS REASONS FOR DOING SO ARE TO FOLLOW IN DUE COURSE​.

Niveus Investments full-year diluted HEPS rises

May 24 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd ::FY revenue of 86.6 million rand versus 74.9 million rand year ago.FY diluted headline earnings per share 178,1 cents versus 58,5 cents year ago.FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 179.2 cents.Directors declared and approved a final gross ordinary dividend of 22 cents out of income reserves.

Niveus says to report FY HEPS of between 177,1-188,8 cents

May 12 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd ::Says will report fy headline earnings per share of between 177,1 cents and 188,8 cents.

Niveus Investments says in talks which may impact co's share price

Niveus Investments Ltd :Co entered into negotiations regarding a potential transaction, which if concluded may have a material effect on price of co's securities.

Niveus announces disposal of operational assets of KWV Hldgs Ltd

Niveus Investments Ltd : Proposed conditional disposal of operational assets of KWV Holdings Limited . Says KWV SA shall dispose of all its operational assets, and KWV shall dispose of all of its shares in and loan accounts against its unit kwv intellectual properties proprietary limited . Niveus holds an interest of 57,13 pct of ordinary shares of KWV. .Disposal consideration is in amount of approximately 1,15 billion rand.

Niveus Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.1pct-29.0pct

Niveus Investments Ltd : Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 51.4 cents and 65.8 cents, being a decrease of between 9.1% and 29.0% versus last year .Anticipated decline in earnings is mainly due to a 45 million rand settlement.