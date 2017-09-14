Edition:
United States

Niveus Investments Ltd (NIVJ.J)

NIVJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
3,900.00
Open
3,900.00
Day's High
3,900.00
Day's Low
3,900.00
Volume
7
Avg. Vol
14,274
52-wk High
4,760.00
52-wk Low
3,056.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 10:15am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD ::‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​.HCI, NIVEUS INVESTMENTS, LA CONCORDE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHERE NIVEUS INVEST 17 PROPRIETARY WILL BUY HOSKEN PASSENGER LOGISTICS AND RAIL​.‍HPLR WILL BE ACQUIRED BY NEWCO FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY R1.8 BILLION​.‍POST IMPLEMENTATION OF GABS ACQUISITION IT IS INTENDED THAT A DIVIDEND OF UP TO R1.2 BILLION WILL BE DECLARED BY NEWCO​.  Full Article

S.Africa's Competition ‍tribunal says Tsogo Sun’s application on Niveus deal dismissed
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 06:06am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::S.AFRICA'S COMPETITION ‍TRIBUNAL DISMISSES HCI AND TSOGO SUN'S APPLICATION REGARDING NIVEUS TRANSACTION​.COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- ‍HAS DISMISSED APPLICATION BROUGHT ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND ITS REASONS FOR DOING SO ARE TO FOLLOW IN DUE COURSE​.  Full Article

Niveus Investments full-year diluted HEPS rises
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 07:23am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd ::FY revenue of 86.6 million rand versus 74.9 million rand year ago.FY diluted headline earnings per share 178,1 cents versus 58,5 cents year ago.FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 179.2 cents.Directors declared and approved a final gross ordinary dividend of 22 cents out of income reserves.  Full Article

Niveus says to report FY HEPS of between 177,1-188,8 cents
Friday, 12 May 2017 07:15am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd ::Says will report fy headline earnings per share of between 177,1 cents and 188,8 cents.  Full Article

Niveus Investments says in talks which may impact co's share price
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 01:45am EDT 

Niveus Investments Ltd :Co entered into negotiations regarding a potential transaction, which if concluded may have a material effect on price of co's securities.  Full Article

Niveus announces disposal of operational assets of KWV Hldgs Ltd
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 09:20am EDT 

Niveus Investments Ltd : Proposed conditional disposal of operational assets of KWV Holdings Limited . Says KWV SA shall dispose of all its operational assets, and KWV shall dispose of all of its shares in and loan accounts against its unit kwv intellectual properties proprietary limited . Niveus holds an interest of 57,13 pct of ordinary shares of KWV. .Disposal consideration is in amount of approximately 1,15 billion rand.  Full Article

Niveus Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.1pct-29.0pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 09:15am EDT 

Niveus Investments Ltd : Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 51.4 cents and 65.8 cents, being a decrease of between 9.1% and 29.0% versus last year .Anticipated decline in earnings is mainly due to a 45 million rand settlement.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Niveus Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Niveus Investments full-year diluted HEPS rises

* FY revenue of 86.6 million rand versus 74.9 million rand year ago

» More NIVJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials