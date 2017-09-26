Nike Inc (NKE.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nike Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :Nike Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share $0.57.Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍gross margin declined 180 basis points to 43.7 percent​.Qtrly ‍selling and administrative expense decreased 1 percent to $2.9 billion​.Quarter-end ‍inventories for Nike Inc were $5.2 billion, up 6 percent from August 31, 2016​.Qtrly Greater China total revenue $1,108‍​ million versus $1,020 million.Qtrly ‍revenues for Nike Inc were $9.1 billion, flat to prior year on both a reported and currency-neutral basis​.Q1 revenue view $9.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Operating overhead expense up 8% to $2.0 billion driven by realignment costs in quarter.Qtrly Europe, Middle East & Africa total revenue $2,344 million versus $2,262‍​ million.Qtrly operating overhead expense rose driven by realignment costs due to workforce reduction in June & continued investments in Nike direct.Qtrly North America total revenue $3,924 million versus $4,031‍​ million.For quarter, sustained revenue growth in international geographies & Nike direct globally offset by expected decline in North America wholesale revenue.

Nordstrom names Kelley Hall Chief Accounting Officer

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc ::Nordstrom names Kelley Hall Chief Accounting Officer.Hall most recently serving as vice president and CFO for Nike Inc's Enterprise Operations​.

Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management::Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM - SEC filing.Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Nike Inc for 4,700 Class B shares.Soros Fund Management - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​.

Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nike Inc -:Nike Inc declares $0.18 quarterly dividend.

Nike CEO Mark Parker's 2017 total compensation $13.9 mln vs $47.6 mln in 2016 - SEC filing

July 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :Says CEO Mark Parker's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $13.9 million versus $47.6 million in fiscal year 2016 - SEC filing.Says CEO Mark Parker's fiscal year 2016 total compensation includes $33.5 million of stock awards.Says president, Nike Brand Trevor Edwards' fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $5.0 million versus $6.6 million in fiscal year 2016.

Nike Q4 earnings per share $0.60

June 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc ::Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results.Q4 earnings per share $0.60.Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 revenue $8.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.63 billion.Nike Inc - qtrly gross margin declined 180 basis points to 44.1 percent.Nike Inc - qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 4 percent to $2.7 billion.Nike Inc - inventories for Nike Inc at quarter-end were $5.1 billion, up 4 percent from May 31, 2016.Nike Inc - Q4 western Europe total revenue $‍1,564​ million versus $1,502 million.Nike Inc qtrly North America total revenue $3,753 million versus $3,735 million.Nike Inc - Q4 Greater China total revenue $‍1,087​ million versus $979 million.Nike Inc - international geographies and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses globally led "strong" revenue growth in Q4 and full year.

Nike says ‍introduced consumer direct offense, a company alignment that allows to better serve consumer personally

June 15 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :Nike Inc - ‍introduced consumer direct offense, a new company alignment that allows nike to better serve consumer personally, at scale​.Nike Inc - ‍all key cities and countries are supported by a simplified geography structure, changing from six to four segments.Nike Inc - ‍four new segments are north america; europe, middle east and africa (emea); greater china; and asia pacific and latin america (apla)​.Nike Inc - ‍financial results for nike brand will be reported based on new four operating segments beginning in fiscal 2018​.Nike Inc - ‍nike's leadership and organizational changes will streamline and speed up strategic execution​.Nike Inc - ‍changes are also expected to result in an overall reduction of approximately 2 percent of company's global workforce​.

J C Penney CEO -"Have no great optimism we'll be able to swing overall apparel to positive (in 2017)"

May 12 (Reuters) - J C Penney Co Inc :On conf call- pleased with Q1 performance in active apparel and dress business, these improvements bode well for the balance of 2017.On conf call- in the process of rolling out 100 new appliance showrooms this month.Focus on pricing analytics, store operations, supply chain, merchandising systems are beginning to help gross margin.Units per transaction and average unit retail were up in Q1.CFO - expect 80 basis points impact to gross margins from store closures in Q2.CFO - expect total inventory to be down atleast 5 percent at end of 2017 from 2016.CEO- will open 70 new Sephora locations in 2017, ending year wth nearly 650 locations.CEO- expanding 24 existing Sephora growing each location by nearly 50% to accommodate more products and client services.CEO- conducting several tests within our home store focus on home services programs.CEO- will offer vastly improved assortment Nike depts in 600 stores, adding women’s Adidas apparel to 400 stores by back to school.CEO- have cut 40 % of supply chain time on private-label brands.CEO- overall apparel performed worse than company's comp sales in Q1, " have no great optimism we'll be able to swing overall apparel to positive (in 2017)".Rolling out single view of inventory for stores and online.

Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - Nike Inc ::Nike, inc. Declares $0.18 quarterly dividend.Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share.

AIK Fotboll starts new cooperation with Nike from 2018

May 9 (Reuters) - AIK FOTBOLL AB :AIK FOTBOLL STARTS NEW COOPERATION WITH NIKE FROM 2018.