Nilkamal Ltd (NKML.NS)

NKML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,635.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.30 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs1,654.15
Open
Rs1,655.00
Day's High
Rs1,667.00
Day's Low
Rs1,618.00
Volume
31,644
Avg. Vol
62,873
52-wk High
Rs2,275.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,210.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Nilkamal June qtr profit falls
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 06:36am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nilkamal Ltd :June quarter net profit 223.7 million rupees versus profit 316.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.29 billion rupees versus 5 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Nilkamal March-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 11 May 2017 06:58am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Nilkamal Ltd :Recommended dividend of 7 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 322.1 million rupees versus profit 327.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 5.71 billion rupees versus 5.38 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Nilkamal Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 08:24am EDT 

Nilkamal Ltd:Approved payment of second interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 at the rate of 45% i.e. 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each.Says dividend so declared shall be paid on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Nilkamal Ltd announces interim dividend
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 06:47am EST 

Nilkamal Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 at rate of 25 pct. i.e. 2.5 Indian rupees per equity share.  Full Article

