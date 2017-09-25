NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc ::NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH.HAS RECEIVED ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR ITS LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY, CHRONIC CARE SPECIALTY MEDICAL CENTER IN JEDDAH, KSA.

NMC Health says H1 revenue rose 34 pct

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nmc Health Plc :H1 REVENUE ROSE 34 PERCENT TO 775.2 MILLION USD.REPORTED REVENUES INCREASED BY 34.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO REACH US$775.2M IN H1.H1 EBITDA REACHED US$170.7M (+47.3% YOY), RESULTING IN A GROUP EBITDA MARGIN OF 22.0%.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED TO US$105.7M (+56.0% YOY).

NMC Health names Prasanth Manghat as CEO

NMC Health Plc : NMC health promotes Prasanth Manghat to CEO . Announces appointment of current deputy CEO and executive director, Prasanth Manghat, to CEO, effective 8 March 2017. .Out-going ceo and founder, BR Shetty to take up joint non-executive chairmanship.

NMC Health says Al Zahra hospital acquisition on track

NMC Health Plc : Update on proposed acquisition of Al Zahra . confirms that completion process of proposed acquisition of Al Zahra hospital is on-track to complete before end of march 2017 .Since start of 2017, Al Zahra hospital has been trading ahead of management expectations..