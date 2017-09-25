Edition:
NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

NMC.L on London Stock Exchange

2,908.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

78.00 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
2,830.00
Open
2,854.00
Day's High
2,908.00
Day's Low
2,835.00
Volume
293,684
Avg. Vol
275,450
52-wk High
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 03:00am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc ::NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH.HAS RECEIVED ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR ITS LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY, CHRONIC CARE SPECIALTY MEDICAL CENTER IN JEDDAH, KSA.  Full Article

NMC Health says H1 revenue rose 34 pct
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nmc Health Plc :H1 REVENUE ROSE 34 PERCENT TO 775.2 MILLION USD.REPORTED REVENUES INCREASED BY 34.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO REACH US$775.2M IN H1.H1 EBITDA REACHED US$170.7M (+47.3% YOY), RESULTING IN A GROUP EBITDA MARGIN OF 22.0%.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED TO US$105.7M (+56.0% YOY).  Full Article

NMC Health names Prasanth Manghat as CEO
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 03:05am EST 

NMC Health Plc : NMC health promotes Prasanth Manghat to CEO . Announces appointment of current deputy CEO and executive director, Prasanth Manghat, to CEO, effective 8 March 2017. .Out-going ceo and founder, BR Shetty to take up joint non-executive chairmanship.  Full Article

NMC Health says Al Zahra hospital acquisition on track
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 06:56am EST 

NMC Health Plc : Update on proposed acquisition of Al Zahra . confirms that completion process of proposed acquisition of Al Zahra hospital is on-track to complete before end of march 2017 .Since start of 2017, Al Zahra hospital has been trading ahead of management expectations..  Full Article

NMC Health PLC News

BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia

* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH

