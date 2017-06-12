Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

Edition:
United States

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 03:39pm EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc :Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update.Nemaska lithium inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 47.6 million common shares of corporation at a price of $1.05 per share.Nemaska lithium - intends to use proceeds for development of whabouchi lithium mine,whabouchi spodumene concentrator, shawinigan hydrometallurgical plant.  Full Article

Nemaska says FMC Corp makes US$10 mln payment per lithium carbonate supply agreement
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 06:30am EDT 

Nemaska Lithium Inc : FMC Corporation makes a US$10m payment per lithium carbonate supply agreement . On track to commence commissioning of Shawinigan Hydromet plant during second half of 2018 . Production from Whabouchi Mine commencing in first half of 2018 .Nemaska Lithium Inc - under supply agreement, as amended, nemaska lithium will begin to supply FMC with lithium carbonate no later than April 1, 2019.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium provides update on Phase 1 plant
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 06:30am EST 

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska lithium achieves phase 1 plant milestone and triggers $3m installment payment from Johnson Matthey Battery Materials .Nemaska lithium inc - received a $3 million installment payment from johnson matthey battery materials , a wholly owned subsidiary of johnson matthey plc.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium receives Australian patent for Lithium Hydroxide and Carbonate production
Wednesday, 11 Jan 2017 07:16am EST 

Nemaska Lithium Inc :Nemaska Lithium receives Australian patent for Lithium Hydroxide and Carbonate production.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium to offer 43.5 mln units for proceeds of $50 mln
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 03:44pm EDT 

Nemaska Lithium says : Will offer minimum of 43.5 million units for gross proceeds of $50 million, maximum of 52.2 million units for gross proceeds of $60 million at $1.15 per unit .Intends to use net proceeds of offering for engineering fees in relation to Whabouchi Mine & Concentrator & Shawinigan Hydromet Plant.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 07:54am EDT 

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing its shares .Listing of shares is subject to compliance by corporation with all of requirements of tsx on or before September 8, 2016.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium signs deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 06:30am EDT 

Nemaska Lithium : Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up . Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM .Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium Inc announces a $13 mln private placement
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 06:10pm EST 

Nemaska Lithium Inc:Says private placement of an aggregate amount of $13 mln, of which $10 mln comes from Ressources Quebec Inc, acting as a mandatary for government of Quebec, $3 mln from Cree Community of Nemaska through Nemaska Development Corporation.Says issuance of an aggregate of 38,235,295 units at a price of $0.34 per unit.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium Inc News

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update

* Nemaska Lithium processes Whabouchi concentrate at the phase 1 plant and provides project financing update

