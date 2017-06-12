Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares

June 12 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc :Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update.Nemaska lithium inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 47.6 million common shares of corporation at a price of $1.05 per share.Nemaska lithium - intends to use proceeds for development of whabouchi lithium mine,whabouchi spodumene concentrator, shawinigan hydrometallurgical plant.

Nemaska says FMC Corp makes US$10 mln payment per lithium carbonate supply agreement

Nemaska Lithium Inc : FMC Corporation makes a US$10m payment per lithium carbonate supply agreement . On track to commence commissioning of Shawinigan Hydromet plant during second half of 2018 . Production from Whabouchi Mine commencing in first half of 2018 .Nemaska Lithium Inc - under supply agreement, as amended, nemaska lithium will begin to supply FMC with lithium carbonate no later than April 1, 2019.

Nemaska Lithium provides update on Phase 1 plant

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska lithium achieves phase 1 plant milestone and triggers $3m installment payment from Johnson Matthey Battery Materials .Nemaska lithium inc - received a $3 million installment payment from johnson matthey battery materials , a wholly owned subsidiary of johnson matthey plc.

Nemaska Lithium receives Australian patent for Lithium Hydroxide and Carbonate production

Nemaska Lithium Inc :Nemaska Lithium receives Australian patent for Lithium Hydroxide and Carbonate production.

Nemaska Lithium to offer 43.5 mln units for proceeds of $50 mln

Nemaska Lithium says : Will offer minimum of 43.5 million units for gross proceeds of $50 million, maximum of 52.2 million units for gross proceeds of $60 million at $1.15 per unit .Intends to use net proceeds of offering for engineering fees in relation to Whabouchi Mine & Concentrator & Shawinigan Hydromet Plant.

Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing its shares .Listing of shares is subject to compliance by corporation with all of requirements of tsx on or before September 8, 2016.

Nemaska Lithium signs deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials

Nemaska Lithium : Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up . Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM .Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts.

Nemaska Lithium Inc announces a $13 mln private placement

Nemaska Lithium Inc:Says private placement of an aggregate amount of $13 mln, of which $10 mln comes from Ressources Quebec Inc, acting as a mandatary for government of Quebec, $3 mln from Cree Community of Nemaska through Nemaska Development Corporation.Says issuance of an aggregate of 38,235,295 units at a price of $0.34 per unit.