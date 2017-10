NN Group NV (NN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NN Bank establishes covered bond programme

Sept 20 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV ::NN BANK ESTABLISHES COVERED BOND PROGRAMME.‍NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME​.PROGRAMME HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK (DNB).

NN Group says will repurchase shares for total amount of Euro 78 mln

Sept 4 (Reuters) - NN Group NV ::NN Group NV says will neutralise dilutive effect of stock dividend through repurchase of ordinary shares for a total amount of eur 78 million.

NN Group Q2 operating result ongoing business at EUR 404 million euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV : :Q2 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 196 PERCENT VERSUS 238 PERCENT IN Q1 .H1 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 196 PERCENT VERSUS 252 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 NET RESULT EUR 240 MILLION VERSUS EUR 335 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING RESULT ONGOING BUSINESS EUR 404 MILLION VERSUS EUR 346 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NET OPERATING ROE AT 10.7 PERCENT VERSUS 8.6 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 NEW SALES LIFE INSURANCE (APE) EUR 400 MILLION VERSUS EUR 284 MILLION YEAR AGO.WILL PAY A 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.62 PER ORDINARY SHARE.Q2 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME EUR 2.95 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO.

June 19 (Reuters) - Nn Group Nv ::Announces stock fraction for 2016 final dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend.Shareholders representing approximately 41.0% of outstanding number of shares have elected to receive final dividend in ordinary shares.Nn group will neutralise dilutive effect of stock dividend through repurchase of ordinary shares for a total amount of 129 million euros.

NN Group and Delta Lloyd execute legal merger

May 31 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV :REG-NN GROUP AND DELTA LLOYD EXECUTE LEGAL MERGER.EXCHANGE RATIO IS 0.1662 NN GROUP SHARE FOR EACH ORDINARY DELTA LLOYD SHARE (EUR 5.40 DIVIDED BY EUR 32.4946).

May 30 (Reuters) - DELTA LLOYD NV ::REG-NN GROUP AND DELTA LLOYD WILL EXECUTE LEGAL MERGER.LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017.LEGAL MERGER EFFECTIVE ON 1 JUNE 2017.LAST TRADING DAY OF DELTA LLOYD SHARES ON 31 MAY 2017.EXCHANGE RATIO BASED ON NN GROUP VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE STOCK PRICE ON 30 MAY 2017.

NN Group Q1 operating result ongoing business rises to 406 million euros

May 18 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV ::Q1 OPERATING RESULT ONGOING BUSINESS EUR 406 MILLION VERSUS EUR 316 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 238 PERCENT VERSUS 239 PERCENT IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 NET RESULT EUR 435 MILLION VERSUS EUR 270 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME (ONGOING BUSINESS) EUR 3.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.28 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 NEW SALES LIFE INSURANCE (APE) EUR 620 MILLION VERSUS EUR 478 MILLION YEAR AGO.COST SAVINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS OF EUR 14 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 BRINGING THE EXPENSE BASE DOWN TO EUR 748 MILLION.PRO-FORMA SOLVENCY II RATIO OF NN GROUP INCLUDING DELTA LLOYD IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY 180% AT END OF Q1.

Delta Lloyd Q1 solvency standard formula ratio stable at 144 pct within target range

May 18 (Reuters) - DELTA LLOYD NV ::Q1 SOLVENCY STANDARD FORMULA RATIO STABLE AT 144% WITHIN TARGET RANGE (YEAR-END 2016: 143%).Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS (GWP) IN GENERAL INSURANCE DECREASED TO EUR 447 MILLION (3M 2016: EUR 465 MILLION).Q1 COMBINED RATIO OF 97.9 PERCENT VERSUS 97.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO.AT END Q1 TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE DOWN MODESTLY AT EUR 69 BILLION (YEAR-END 2016: EUR 71 BILLION),.Q1 VOLUME OF LIFE NEW BUSINESS (SII NAPI) DECREASED TO € 119 MILLION (3M 2016: € 132 MILLION),.FROM THE SECOND QUARTER 2017, OUR RESULTS WILL BE REPORTED AS PART OF NN GROUP.

NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations

May 8 (Reuters) - DELTA LLOYD NV ::ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO.ANTICIPATES TO COMPLETE LEGAL MERGER ULTIMATELY ON AUGUST 3, 2017.

NN Group holds 93.3 pct of the Delta Lloyd shares following settlement

April 26 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV ::NN Group << >> holds 93.3 pct of the Delta Lloyd shares following settlement.