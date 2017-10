Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Nocil June-qtr profit rises

July 27 (Reuters) - Nocil Ltd ::June quarter profit 346.2 million rupees versus 237 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 2.39 billion rupees versus 2.16 billion rupees year ago.

Nocil says approved appointment of S. R. Deo as managing director

May 8 (Reuters) - Nocil Ltd ::Says approved appointment of S. R. Deo, as managing director of co with effect from 1st August 2017 for a period of 5 years.

India's Nocil March-qtr profit rises

May 8 (Reuters) - Nocil Ltd :March quarter net profit 254.6 million rupees versus 225.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.93 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share.

Nocil Ltd approves capacity expansion at Navi Mumbai & Dahej plants

Nocil Ltd : Says approved expansion of capacities of rubber chemicals and intermediates at company's plants situated at Navi Mumbai and Dahej . Says total capital expenditure envisaged is approx. 1.70 billion rupees . Says expansion project is likely to be commissioned by end of quarter 2 of financial year 2018-19 .Says capital expenditure will be financed largely through internal accruals.

NOCIL Ltd gets members' nod to appoint H. A. Mafatlal as executive chairman

NOCIL Ltd :Gets members' nod for appointment of H. A. Mafatlal as executive chairman of the company.

NOCIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises

Nocil Ltd : June-quarter net profit 232 million rupees versus 167.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.91 billion rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees last year .