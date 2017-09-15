Norma Group SE (NOEJ.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Norma names Bernd Kleinhens new CEO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norma Group says:Chairman of management board, Werner Deggim, will retire from management board as of 4 july 2018 at latest.Has extended terms of management board members Bernd Kleinhens and Michael Schneider.Position of chairman of management board shall be offered to Bernd Kleinhens.John Stephenson to leave management board upon expiry of his current term of office in july 2018 at latest.Number of management board positions shall be reduced to three.

Norma Group raises FY 2017 sales forecast

July 13 (Reuters) - NORMA GROUP SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: NORMA GROUP SE: NORMA GROUP SE INCREASES ITS SALES FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.NOW EXPECTS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING CURRENCY AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EFFECTS, OF AROUND 4% TO 7% IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016.‍IN EMEA REGION MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS A HIGHER ORGANIC GROWTH RATE DUE TO INCREMENTAL SHORT TERM ORDERS​.‍AFTER GOOD GROWTH IN Q2 NOW EXPECTS FOR AMERICAS REGION STRONGER THAN PREVIOUSLY PLANNED ORGANIC GROWTH.EXPECTS ADDITIONAL SALES FROM ALREADY PUBLISHED ACQUISITIONS OF AUTOLINE, LIFIAL AND FENGFAN OF AROUND EUR 55 MILLION.‍BOARD CONFIRMS ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN FORECAST AS "SUSTAINABLE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEARS OF MORE THAN 17.0%.​.ORGANIC GROWTH OF 4.9% DURING Q2 2017 (Q1 2017: 4.6%, FIRST HALF OF YEAR 2017: 4.8%).BASED ON PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED FIGURES, ACHIEVED DURING Q2 OF 2017 SALES OF AROUND EUR 263 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF YEAR 2017: AROUND EUR 518 MILLION).

Norma CEO says end of U.S. commercial vehicle market slump in sight

May 10 (Reuters) - Norma :CEO tells Reuters in an interview that Q2 is going as expected, no reason to change guidance.CEO says U.S. commercial, agricultural vehicle market was very negative in Q1, but light at end of tunnel in sight now.CFO says Trump tax cuts would be positive for our business.

Norma confirms 2017 targets after Q1 sales rise 12.5 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Norma Group Se :Says starts fiscal year 2017 with solid sales.Q1 sales at eur 254.9 million, 12.5 percent higher in the first quarter of 2017.Says adjusted ebita margin at sustained high level of 17.7 percent.Says forecast for fiscal year 2017 confirmed.Says expects sales to rise organically by around 1 to 3 percent in 2017.Says goal is to achieve a sustained adjusted ebita margin at the same level of previous years of over 17 percen.

Norma acquires majority in Chinese joining products maker

Norma Group SE : Norma Group acquires majority stake in manufacturer of joining products in China . Details of agreement are confidential and will not be published . With around 190 employees, Fengfan supplies to customers in shipbuilding and heavy industries as well as to manufacturers of transport vehicles . Its preliminary annual sales amounted to around 15 million euros in 2016 Further company coverage: [NOEJ.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Norma sees core profit margin remaining above 17 pct in 2017

Norma Group SE : 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent at 75.9 million eur . Says to propose dividend of 0.95 eurper share for 2016 . Says sees organic revenue growth of 1-3 percent in 2017 . Says expects in addition revenues of around 45 million euros from acquisitions of Autoline, Lifial . Says sees 2017 adjusted EBITA margin of more than 17 percent . Says does not rule out further acquisitions in 2017 .Says aims to pay dividend of 30-35 percent of adjusted net profit for 2017.

Norma Group completes acquisition of Autoline business from Parker Hannifin

Norma Group SE : Successfully completes acquisition of Parker Hannifin's global Autoline business for quick connectors .Consolidation of autoline is effective immediately. Business is expected to generate global sales of around 40 million euros ($42.44 million)for fiscal year 2017.

Norma affirms guidance after in-line Q2 earnings

Norma : Q2 sales 236.2 million eur . Norma Q2 adjusted EBITA 43.8 million eur . Reuters poll average for Norma Q2 revenue was 238 million eur, adjusted EBITA 43.1 million, net profit 21.6 million . Norma Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 18.5 percent .Says outlook for 2016 confirmed.

Norma Group says to buy Parker Autoline

Norma Group SE : Says to buy Parker Autoline, with expected 2016 sales of arouned 40 mln euros Further company coverage: [NOEJ.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Norma Group confirms outlook for financial year 2016

Norma Group SE:Confirms outlook for financial year 2016.In 2016 expects to see solid organic sales growth of around 2 to 5 percent compared to 2015 and will strive to achieve a sustainable adjusted EBITA margin at the same level of previous years of over 17 percent (2015: 17.6 percent; 2014: 17.5 percent; 2013: 17.7 percent).