Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOGN.L)

Nostrum says will not be possible to bring gas into GTU3 in 2017​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc ::NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍DUE TO DELAYED DELIVERY OF SOME VALVES REQUIRED FOR GTU3 WITH GTU1&2 IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO BRING GAS INTO GTU3 IN 2017​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍PREVIOUSLY PLANNED THREE WEEK SHUT DOWN OF GTU1&2 HAS THEREFORE BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL AFTER WINTER PERIOD​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍SHUT DOWN AND TIE- IN OF GTU1&2 IS NOW SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN APRIL 2018​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍POSTPONEMENT OF GTU3 COMMISSIONING DOES MEAN THAT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2018 WILL BE IMPACTED​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS-NOT BE ABLE TO RAISE PRODUCTION ABOVE CURRENT CAPACITY OF 45,000 BOEPD; TARGET TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION TO 100,000 BOEPD BY 2020 UNCHANGED​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍TOTAL COST OF PLANT IS NOT IMPACTED BY DELAY TO TIE-IN AND COMMISSIONING AND REMAINS AT US$532 MILLION​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍COMPANY REMAINS FULLY FUNDED TO COMPLETE GTU3 AND RAMP UP PRODUCTION​.

Nostrum Oil & Gas appoints Atul Gupta as chairman

April 26 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc ::Says Atul Gupta, who previously chaired Nostrum's audit committee, has been appointed by board as chairman as from 25 April 2017.Says as Gupta's appointment Mark Martin has stepped down from position of chairman, assumed on temporary basis on 18 April.

Nostrum Oil & Gas q1 total production of 4.4 mmboe

April 25 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc ::Q1 2017 total production of 4.4 mmboe, average daily production of 48,743 boepd.Revenues expected to be in excess of us$110 million (q1 2016: us$73.9 million).Total debt of us$964.1 million and net debt of about us$840.0 million.Frank Monstrey resigned from position as Nostrum chairman and member of board of directors effective from April 17, 2017.Mark Martin has been appointed by board as chairman from April 18, 2017.

Nostrum Oil & Gas names Mark Martin as chairman

April 18 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc ::Frank Monstrey has resigned from his position as chairman and as a member of board of directors of Nostrum.Frank Monstrey's resignation taking effect from April 17.Mark Martin, who previously served as senior independent director, has been appointed by board as its chairman as from April 18.

Nostrum Oil & Gas appoints Tom Richardson as CFO

Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc : Appointment of new chief financial officer . Tom Richardson, currently group head of corporate finance, has been appointed as company's chief financial officer . Richardson succeeds Jan-Ru Muller, who steps down from board of company and as cfo with effect from such date .Says Tom Richardson's appointment effective from 1 september 2016.