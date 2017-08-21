Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MHI Vestas gets offshore wind order for 32 turbines in Germany

Aug 21 (Reuters) - MHI Vestas, a offshore wind joint venture between Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries<7011.T> said: :To supply 31 units of the V164-8.0 MW wind turbine for the 252 MW Deutsche Bucht project in Germany.Received the order from Northland Power Inc. last Friday, when the company announced that the €1.3 billion ($1.53 billion) Deutsche Bucht project has reached financial close.DeBu is Northland's third offshore wind project, which once completed, is expected to generate enough energy to meet the needs of over 178,000 households.

Northland Power negotiates long-term enhanced dispatch contract at 120MW Iroquois Falls Facility

July 4 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc ::Negotiated long-term enhanced dispatch contract with independent electricity system operator for Northland's 120MW cogeneration facility.LTEDC expires in 2021 and replaces facility's previous contract with ontario electricity financial corporation.Under deal, facility will operate in dispatchable mode rather than baseload; change in operations will not impact any jobs at facility.

Northland Power reports Q1 sales C$177.4 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc :Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives.Q1 sales C$177.4 million.Q1 revenue view C$271.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Management continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be $660 million to $710 million.Continues to expect 2017 free cash flow per share to be in range of $1.03 to $1.18 per share.

Northland Power says Nordsee One offshore wind project achieves first power

Northland Power Inc : Confirmed that first wind turbine installed on 332 MW offshore wind farm has successfully started to generate power . Northland expects installation and commissioning of all 54 Nordsee One turbines to be completed by end of 2017 .Once operational, the 332 MW wind farm is expected to produce an annual output of more than 1,300 gigawatt-hours of electrical energy.

Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm

Northland Power Inc : Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm . Total estimated project cost is approximately EUR 1.2 billion . Says project is expected to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis upon its completion . Project is expected to generate over 1,000 gigawatt hours of electricity per year . Revising its 2017 free cash flow per share guidance to be in range of $1.03 to $1.18 per share from $1.10 to $1.25 per share . Expects to invest about $400 million corporate funds with balance of project cost provided by project financing, pre-completion revenues . Expects investment in project will be sourced from cash on hand, corporate liquidity, and preferred shares .Co and Highland Group Holdings Ltd have signed a definitive agreement whereby Northland will acquire 100% of Deutsche Bucht.

Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69

Northland Power Inc : Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives . "In 2017, management expects adjusted EBITDA to be $660 to $710 million" . Net income was $290.7 million for Q4 compared to $9 million in Q4 of 2015 . Free cash flow per share was $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2015 .In 2017, management expects the free cash flow per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share.

Northland Power increases 2016 guidance

Northland Power Inc : Revised adjusted EBITDA guidance favourably in 2016 to be approximately $595 to $615 million . Net loss for quarter was $31.9 million compared to a net loss of $91.1 million in Q3 of 2015 . Northland Power - in 2016, commensurate with adjusted EBITDA guidance, management adjusted free cash flow per share range guidance of $1.45 to $1.55 per share .Northland Power increases 2016 guidance and reports strong third quarter results.

Northland Power gives update on global adjustment litigation

Northland Power Inc : Northland power provides update on global adjustment litigation . Ontario electricity financial corporation has brought a motion to ontario court of appeal regarding retroactive payments . Northland power inc says "intends to oppose motion" . Motion seeks to set aside or vary order of that court, dismissing oefc's motion for a stay of portion of superior court's global adjustment decision .Expects to include retroactive payments in income when received..

Northland Power says Ontario court rules in favor of company; denies OEFC's application

Northland Power Inc : Northland Power Inc says Ontario Court of appeal has issued its decision in respect of application brought by Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation . Says court of appeal has ruled in favour of Northland and denied OEFC's application for a stay of retroactive payments .Northland Power says Northland applicants are entitled to receive retroactive payments, of which Northland's share totals approximately $95 million.

Northland Power reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White

Northland Power Inc : Northland reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White . Says all of HBWC's liens and filed claims relating to Northland's projects will be released . Says settlement concerning five ground-mounted solar projects located in and around Cochrane and Burks Falls West . H.B. White says has filed court application for Creditor Protection Under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Ontario . Says all ongoing arbitration between HBWC and Northland has been suspended pending outcome of CCAA proceeding .Says entered into agreements with H.B. White Canada Corp. and certain HBWC affiliates.