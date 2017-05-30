Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nampak reports HY HEPS of 113.1 cents up 8 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Nampak Ltd ::HY headline earnings per share of 113.1 cents up 8 pct.Nampak has decided not to declare an interim ordinary dividend​.HY group revenue of 9.3 bln rand, down 1 pct with foreign operations results impacted by a 10 pct stronger average ZAR/USD exchange rate.HY net profit for period of 853 mln rand up 41 pct.Whilst group experienced ongoing currency volatility,liquidity constraints in Angola and Nigeria, situation continued to be monitored closely​.HY Nigeria and Angola risk and exposure successfully managed cash extraction rate at 80 pct and 61 pct of in country cash balances hedged.medium to long term outlook for packaging in key African markets remains favourable, underpinned by expected growth in household consumption​.Expected that consumers in key trading markets will remain under pressure for rest of year with a concomitant negative impact on sales volumes.

Nampak says performance continued to improve in five months to Feb

Nampak Ltd : Operational performance has continued to improve in five months to end February 2017 . Cannot rule out further impacts resulting from exchange rate fluctuations . Sluggish growth and low consumer confidence in key markets continue to impact consumer spending and hence demand for packaging . Capital expenditure for full year is expected at between 0.8 billion rand - 1.0 billion rand . Improving commodity prices and a narrowing in current account deficit are expected to support a modestly higher growth rate in 2017 . South African consumer will remain under pressure which will have a concomitant negative impact on sales volumes for rest of year . Currency volatility and liquidity constraints are expected to remain in short to medium term .Board will consider appropriateness of paying a dividend this year.

Nampak says full-year HEPS down 48 pct to 107.6 cents

Nampak Ltd : FY group trading profit of 1.9 bln rand, up 4 pct . Says FY HEPS down 48 pct adversely impacted by abnormal foreign exchange losses . Total sales for year of 19.1 bln rand increased by 11 pct and group trading profit improved by 4 pct from prior year . No final ordinary dividend declared in line with interim decision and cash conservation strategy . HEPS which includes foreign exchange losses but excludes capital profit and impairments, was down 48 pct to 107.6 cents (2015: 208.2 cents) .Foreign exchange losses adversely impacted HEPS by 86.1 cents.

Nampak sees FY 2016 capex at 1.3-1.5 bln rand

Nampak Ltd : Sees full-year 2016 capital expenditure estimated at r1.3 – r1.5 billion Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2cZwhEU) Further company coverage: [NPKJ.J] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Nampak says unit enters sale and leaseback transaction with Imbali

Nampak Ltd : Nampak Products Limited has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with Imbali Props 21 Proprietary Limited . NPL will sell to Imbali and leaseback fifteen of its industrial properties and sell outright to Imbali one industrial property owned by NPL .Consideration payable for transaction is r1.744 billion..

Nampak says half year revenue up 10 pct

Nampak Ltd : Unaudited group results and ordinary dividend announcement for the half year ended 31 March 2016 . Group operating profit of r870 million down 7% for half year ended march 31 . Group revenue of r9.4 billion, up 10% .No interim ordinary dividend declared, a conservative approach adopted to cash management.