Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)

Naspers ‍increases stake in Delivery Hero ​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD ​:‍NASPERS LTD INCREASED STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO.‍ANNOUNCED DEAL TO OBTAIN 22.4 MILLION SHARES IN DELIVERY HERO FROM ROCKET INTERNET FOR EUR 660 MLN ($775 MLN) AT A PRICE OF EUR 29.50 PER SHARE​.ADDITIONAL 13 PCT STAKE INCREASES NASPERS'S SHAREHOLDING TO 23.6 PCT AND POSITIONS GROUP AS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN DELIVERY HERO​.INCREASED STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO ADDS TO GROUP'S INVESTMENTS IN IFOOD IN LATAM AND SWIGGY IN INDIA​.TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING RESOURCES, AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​.

Rocket Internet sells 13% in Delivery Hero to Naspers for EUR 660 mln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SELLS 13% SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO TO NASPERS.‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​.‍AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION ROCKET INTERNET'S SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO WILL DECREASE FROM 26% TO 13%​.‍TO SELL FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 660 MILLION​.

Naspers says placing was priced at 6.15 rand per ordinary share

Sept 27 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD ::PLACING WAS PRICED ON 26 SEPT 2017 AND 35,141,309 UNBUNDLED NOVUS SHARES WERE PLACED AT PRICE OF R6.15 PER ORDINARY SHARE.PLACING PRICE REPRESENTS A 1.3% PREMIUM TO NOVUS' CLOSING SHARE PRICE ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2017.

Naspers says up to 35.141 million Novus shares to become available for sale

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Naspers Ltd ::NASPERS SAYS PLACEMENT OF NOVUS SHARES.NASPERS SAYS UP TO 35,141,309 UNBUNDLED NOVUS SHARES TO BECOME AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO QUALIFYING INVESTORS VIA PLACING.NASPERS SAYS BOOKS OF PLACING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.NASPERS SAYS PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS OF PLACING WILL BE DETERMINED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK.NASPERS SAYS INVESTEC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND TRANSACTION SPONSOR IN RELATION TO PLACING.

Naspers gives update on Novus unbundling

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::APPORTIONMENT OF TAX COST FOR SOUTH AFRICAN INCOME TAX PURPOSES IN RESPECT OF UNBUNDLING."UNBUNDLING WAS IMPLEMENTED IN TERMS OF SECTION 46 OF COMPANIES ACT NO 71 OF 2008 AND SECTION 46 OF INCOME TAX ACT NO 58 OF 1962".NASPERS LTD - APPORTIONMENT RATIOS ARE BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF R2 972.44 PER NASPERS "N" SHARE AND R5.70 PER NOVUS SHARE ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2017.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves merger of Media24, Novus

Aug 4 (Reuters) - S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: :Approved merger of print publication business Media24 (Pty) Ltd and listed commercial printing operation Novus.

Naspers says Competition Commission asks Media24 to unbundle majority stake to co

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::NASPERS - COMPETITION COMMISSION HAD RECOMMENDED MEDIA24 PROPRIETARY LIMITED'S MERGER FILING CONCERNING NOVUS HOLDINGS TO COMPETITION TRIBUNAL FOR APPROVAL.NASPERS - MEDIA24 IS NOW REQUIRED TO UNBUNDLE MAJORITY OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN NOVUS TO NASPERS, ITS ULTIMATE HOLDING COMPANY.

Naspers changes ratio on its ADR programme

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::NASPERS - ‍RATIO CHANGE ON ITS ADR PROGRAMME FROM 10 ADRS REPRESENTING ONE CLASS N ORDINARY SHARE TO NEW RATIO OF 5 ADRS REPRESENTING 1 CLASS N ORDINARY SHARE​.RATIO CHANGE WILL RESULT IN A REVERSE SPLIT ON ADRS ON BASIS OF ONE NEW ADR FOR EVERY TWO OLD ADRS HELD.‍CLASS N ORDINARY SHARES OF NASPERS WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY THIS CHANGE​.

Naspers unit prices $1 bln 4.85% notes due 2027

June 30 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::Naspers's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, MIH B.V., on 29 June 2017, successfully priced $1 bln 4.85 pct notes due 2027.Bonds to be guaranteed by Naspers; net proceeds to be used for acquisitions, and to repay MIH B.V.'s existing notes maturing in July 2017.

Naspers says FY core headline earnings up 41 pct to $1.8 bln

June 23 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd ::FY core headline earnings grew 41 pct to $1.8 billion.FY group revenue grew 19 pct to $14.6bn (or 29 pct in local currency, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals).FY consolidated development spend was up 22 pct (13 pct) to $861m as LetGo, Showmax and travel business accelerated their growth.FY group trading profit, measured on an economic- interest basis, rose 22 pct (37 pct) to $2.7bn.Recommends that annual gross dividend be increased by 12 pct to 580 cents.Last year tough economic conditions led to significant churn in subscribers, but 2017 saw a return to modest growth.FY headline earnings per n ordinary share of 179 U.S. cents.For year ended December 2016 Tencent's revenues were rmb151.9bn, up 48 pct year on year.Tencent non-gaap profit attributable to shareholders grew 40 pct to rmb45.4bn.