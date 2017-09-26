Neopost SA (NPOS.PA)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA ::HY 2017 SALES UP +0.4%, AND DOWN -0.9% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS.STABLE HY 2017 CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN AT 18.0%.NET ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF €51 MILLION.MEDIUM-TERM AMBITIONS CONFIRMED.IN H1 OF 2017, THE GROUP ACHIEVED €559 MILLION IN SALES.HY 2017 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME TOTALED €101 MILLION.
June 20 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA ::NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS.ESTABLISHED NEW REVOLVING EURO/DOLLAR CREDIT FACILITY FOR €400 MILLION FOR 5-YEAR MATURITY PERIOD WITH 2 EXTENSION OPTIONS, EACH LASTING 1 YEAR.
June 1 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA ::Q1 REVENUE EUR 276 MILLION VERSUS EUR 273 MILLION YEAR AGO.BEGINNING OF YEAR CONFIRMS OUR AMBITIONS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN MEDIUM TERM - CEO.
Neopost SA : FY sales 1.16 billion euros versus 1.19 billion euros ($1.29 billion) year ago . FY recurring operating income 203 million euros versus 222 million euros year ago . FY net income group share 118 million euros versus 134 million euros year ago . Proposed dividend of 1.70 euro per share . Return to organic growth in the medium term .Maintaining the current operating margin above 18.0% with a return target of more than 20.0% in the medium term.
Neopost SA : Neopost successfully completes a largely oversubscribed Schuldschein private placement .Today announces that it has raised equivalent of 215 million euros ($226.67 million) bullet ($86.5 million and 135 million euros) through a Schuldschein, a German-law private placement loan.
Neopost SA : Q3 revenue 279 million euros versus 284 million euros ($301.84 million) year ago .Mid-term ambitions unchanged.
Neopost SA : H1 sales 557.0 million euros ($624.0 million) versus 586.1 million euros year ago . H1 current operating income is 94 million euros vs 106 million euros a year ago . H1 net attributable income 58.0 million euros versus 64.7 million euros year ago .Excpects to reduce its SME division costs by more than 50 million euros per year by 2018.
Neopost SA : Neopost has signed an agreement to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH .Transaction is expected to be closed by July 2016.
Neopost SA :Reports Q1 revenue of 273 million euros ($304.9 million), down 2.8 pct organically.
Neopost SA : Yamato Transport and Neopost formed a joint venture . Joint venture is 51 pct owned by Neopost and 49 pct by Yamato Transport .Intention is to install 5,000 lockers by 2022 in easily accessible places with high footfall.
