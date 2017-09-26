Neopost SA (NPOS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Neopost H1 recurring operating income up at 101 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA ::HY 2017 SALES UP +0.4%, AND DOWN -0.9% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS‍​.STABLE HY 2017 CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN AT 18.0%‍​.NET ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF €51 MILLION‍​.MEDIUM-TERM AMBITIONS CONFIRMED.IN H1 OF 2017, THE GROUP ACHIEVED €559 MILLION IN SALES.HY 2017 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME TOTALED €101 MILLION.

Neopost renews its revolving credit facility

June 20 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA ::NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS.ESTABLISHED NEW REVOLVING EURO/DOLLAR CREDIT FACILITY FOR €400 MILLION FOR 5-YEAR MATURITY PERIOD WITH 2 EXTENSION OPTIONS, EACH LASTING 1 YEAR.

Neopost Q1 revenue rises to ‍​276 million euros

June 1 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA ::Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​276 MILLION VERSUS EUR 273 MILLION YEAR AGO.BEGINNING OF YEAR CONFIRMS OUR AMBITIONS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN MEDIUM TERM - CEO.

Neopost FY net income group share down at 118‍​ million euros

Neopost SA : FY sales ‍​1.16 billion euros versus 1.19 billion euros ($1.29 billion) year ago . FY recurring operating income 203‍​ million euros versus 222 million euros year ago . FY net income group share 118‍​ million euros versus 134 million euros year ago . Proposed dividend of 1.70 euro per share . Return to organic growth in the medium term .Maintaining the current operating margin above 18.0% with a return target of more than 20.0% in the medium term.

Neopost completes oversubscribed Schuldschein private placement

Neopost SA : Neopost successfully completes a largely oversubscribed Schuldschein private placement .Today announces that it has raised equivalent of 215 million euros ($226.67 million) bullet ($86.5 million and 135 million euros) through a Schuldschein, a German-law private placement loan.

Neopost Q3 revenue falls to 279‍​ million euros

Neopost SA : Q3 revenue 279‍​ million euros versus 284 million euros ($301.84 million) year ago .Mid-term ambitions unchanged.

Neopost H1 current operating income down 11.4 pct

Neopost SA : H1 sales 557.0 million euros ($624.0 million) versus 586.1 million euros year ago . H1 current operating income is 94 million euros vs 106 million euros a year ago . H1 net attributable income 58.0 million euros versus 64.7 million euros year ago .Excpects to reduce its SME division costs by more than 50 million euros per year by 2018.

Neopost to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH

Neopost SA : Neopost has signed an agreement to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH .Transaction is expected to be closed by July 2016.

Neopost Q1 revenue down 2.8 pct at 273 mln euros

Neopost SA :Reports Q1 revenue of 273 million euros ($304.9 million), down 2.8 pct organically.

Neopost and Yamato Transport form JV

Neopost SA : Yamato Transport and Neopost formed a joint venture . Joint venture is 51 pct owned by Neopost and 49 pct by Yamato Transport .Intention is to install 5,000 lockers by 2022 in easily accessible places with high footfall.