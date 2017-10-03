Edition:
United States

NEPI Rockcastle PLC (NRPJ.J)

NRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,659.66ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

231.66 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
19,428.00
Open
19,428.00
Day's High
19,940.00
Day's Low
19,327.00
Volume
543,458
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
19,940.00
52-wk Low
17,100.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Block trade: Nepi Rockcastle says equity raising of about 3 bln rand
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 02:02am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle Plc ::BLOCK TRADE: NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - ‍NEPI ROCKCASTLE ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY ZAR3 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

NEPI Rockcastle PLC News

BRIEF-Block trade: Nepi Rockcastle says equity raising of about 3 bln rand

* BLOCK TRADE: NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - ‍NEPI ROCKCASTLE ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY ZAR3 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More NRPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials