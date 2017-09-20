Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)
345.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.50 (-0.14%)
345.90
347.00
347.10
344.00
434,000
602,678
371.86
297.88
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc
Newriver says Delph Property to buy 142 residential units
July 24 (Reuters) - NEWRIVER REIT PLC
Newriver Reit to raise not less than 200 mln stg via placing
June 15 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc
NewRiver Retail Ltd completed acquisition of Bexleyheath assets
NewRiver Retail Ltd:Says that it has completed acquisition of The Broadway Shopping Centre and Broadway Square Retail Park in Bexleyheath, south east London (the Bexleyheath assets) for total consideration of £120.25 million. Full Article
DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018