Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc :DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018.

July 24 (Reuters) - NEWRIVER REIT PLC :HAS EXCHANGED CONDITIONAL CONTRACTS FOR PRE-SALE OF ENTIRE RESIDENTIAL ELEMENT OF ITS MAJOR MIXED-USE REGENERATION OF BURGESS HILL TOWN CENTRE.DELPH PROPERTY GROUP HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE ALL 142 RESIDENTIAL UNITS FOR £34 MILLION.

June 15 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc :‍Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise not less than 200 million stg at an offer price in range of 330 pence to 340 pence per share​.

NewRiver Retail Ltd:Says that it has completed acquisition of The Broadway Shopping Centre and Broadway Square Retail Park in Bexleyheath, south east London (the Bexleyheath assets) for total consideration of £120.25 million.