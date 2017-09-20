Edition:
United States

Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)

NRRT.L on London Stock Exchange

345.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
345.90
Open
347.00
Day's High
347.10
Day's Low
344.00
Volume
434,000
Avg. Vol
602,678
52-wk High
371.86
52-wk Low
297.88

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 02:06am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc :DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018.  Full Article

Newriver says Delph Property to buy 142 residential units
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - NEWRIVER REIT PLC :HAS EXCHANGED CONDITIONAL CONTRACTS FOR PRE-SALE OF ENTIRE RESIDENTIAL ELEMENT OF ITS MAJOR MIXED-USE REGENERATION OF BURGESS HILL TOWN CENTRE.DELPH PROPERTY GROUP HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE ALL 142 RESIDENTIAL UNITS FOR £34 MILLION.  Full Article

Newriver Reit to raise not less than 200 mln stg via placing
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc :‍Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise not less than 200 million stg at an offer price in range of 330 pence to 340 pence per share​.  Full Article

NewRiver Retail Ltd completed acquisition of Bexleyheath assets
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

NewRiver Retail Ltd:Says that it has completed acquisition of The Broadway Shopping Centre and Broadway Square Retail Park in Bexleyheath, south east London (the Bexleyheath assets) for total consideration of £120.25 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Newriver Reit PLC News

BRIEF-Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share

* DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More NRRT.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials