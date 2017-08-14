Edition:
Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:18am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nesco Ltd ::June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 780.3 million rupees versus 693.5 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares
Friday, 19 May 2017 08:04am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Nesco Ltd :Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares.  Full Article

Nesco Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 06:16am EST 

Nesco Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 561.9 million rupees versus profit386.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 863.8 million rupees versus 713.3 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Nesco appoints Krishna Patel as MD
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:47am EDT 

Nesco Ltd : Appointed Krishna S. Patel as the managing director .  Full Article

Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 06:09am EDT 

Nesco Ltd : June-quarter net profit 350.8 million rupees versus 221.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 543.7 million rupees versus 478 million rupees last year .  Full Article

NESCO Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 02:19am EDT 

NESCO Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 85 pct. i.e., @ 8.5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Nesco Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago

