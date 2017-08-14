Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nesco Ltd ::June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 780.3 million rupees versus 693.5 million rupees year ago.

Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares

May 19 (Reuters) - Nesco Ltd :Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares.

Nesco Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises

Nesco Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 561.9 million rupees versus profit386.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 863.8 million rupees versus 713.3 million rupees year ago.

Nesco appoints Krishna Patel as MD

Nesco Ltd : Appointed Krishna S. Patel as the managing director .

Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises

Nesco Ltd : June-quarter net profit 350.8 million rupees versus 221.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 543.7 million rupees versus 478 million rupees last year .

NESCO Ltd declares interim dividend

NESCO Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 85 pct. i.e., @ 8.5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year ending March 31, 2016.