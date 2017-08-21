Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd :Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as chief financial officer.Nevsun Resources Ltd - ‍MacWilliam replaces Tom Whelan​.Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017.

Nevsun Q2 ‍revenue $66.1 million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd ::Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves.Nevsun Resources Ltd qtrly ‍net loss $70.2 million versus net income $2.9 million in Q1 2017​.Nevsun Resources Ltd sees ‍2017 capital investment of $104 million​.Nevsun Resources Ltd sees 20 million pounds to 30 million pounds of copper​ production in 2017.Nevsun Resources Ltd sees 190 million pounds to 210 million pounds of zinc​ production in 2017.Nevsun Resources Ltd sees ‍copper cash cost $1.55 to $1.75 per payable pound sold for 2017​.Nevsun Resources Ltd sees ‍zinc cash cost $0.70 to $0.90 per payable pound sold for 2017​.Nevsun Resources Ltd - qtrly ‍revenue $ 66.1 million versus $71.6 million in Q1​‍​.

Nevsun reports increased copper production in Bisha Q2 operating results

July 13 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd ::Nevsun reports increased copper production in Bisha Q2 operating results.Nevsun reports increased copper production in Bisha Q2 operating results.Nevsun Resources Ltd - produced 5.7 million pounds of copper in copper concentrate at Bisha during Q2 2017.Nevsun Resources Ltd- ‍Bisha produced approximately 43.0 million pounds of zinc during Q2 2017​.Nevsun resources- amended Q1 2017 production statistics to reclassify previously reported bulk concentrate production to copper concentrate for Bisha​.Nevsun Resources Ltd - produced 43.0 million pounds of zinc in zinc concentrate at Bisha during Q2 2017.

Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair

June 26 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd :Nevsun Resources appoints new board chair.Nevsun Resources Ltd - Pearce succeeds R. Stuart.Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201.Nevsun Resources Ltd - R. Stuart Angus will retire as a director on September 30, 2017.

Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president

May 8 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd :Nevsun resources appoints new ceo.Says peter g. Kukielski appointed ceo and president.Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.Nevsun resources ltd - davis continues with co for next two months as part of transition process, appointment of kukielski effective may 12, 2017.

Nevsun announces 2016 results provides 2017 outlook, redeploys $120 million to fund Timok

Nevsun Resources Ltd : FY earnings per share $0.04 . Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok .Sees to maintain top quartile safety performance in 2017.

Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan

Nevsun Resources Ltd : Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan . Nevsun resources Ltd says plans to launch an international CEO search in 2017 in anticipation of Cliff Davis' planned retirement .Nevsun resources Ltd says president and Chief Executive Officer, Cliff Davis, has advised he will be retiring during 2017.

Reservoir Minerals announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources

Reservoir Minerals Inc : Reservoir announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources .Transaction is expected to close on June 23, 2016 following receipt of final court approval and other customary closing conditions.

Nevsun resources to pay about $75 mln more to Reservoir shareholders

Nevsun Resources Ltd : Nevsun and Reservoir announce increased cash consideration to reservoir shareholders . Agreed to increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's shares by adding a cash payment of C$2.00 per Reservoir share .To increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's common shares by approximately $75 million.

Nevsun Resources says Nevsun,Reservoir combination product of process involving over 25 different parties

Nevsun Resources :Combination of Nevsun,reservoir was product of process involving over 25 different parties, including Jing Bao and Shandong.