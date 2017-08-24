Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q4 GAAP shr $0.20

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc ::Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.20 .Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 results.Q4 revenue $155 million.Sees fy 2018 earnings per share at least $1.61.

June 26 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc ::Net 1 UEPS Technologies says on June 19, co through unit entered into an equity implementation agreement with Cell C Proprietary Ltd - SEC filing.Net 1 UEPS Technologies - on June 19, in connection with equity implementation agreement, Net1 SA entered into a subscription agreement with Cell C.Net 1 UEPS Technologies says equity implementation agreement also with 3C Telecommunications Proprietary Limited, certain other Cell C stakeholders.Net 1 UEPS Technologies - pursuant to Cell C subscription agreement, Net1 SA to purchase about 75 million class 'A' shares for purchase price of $155.3 million in cash.Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - expects to fund subscription agreement through combination of cash resources and debt facility from South African banks.

June 1 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc ‍​:Net 1 ueps technologies inc - ‍net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement​.Net 1 ueps technologies inc- ‍recently appointed chief executive officer did not unilaterally terminate subscription agreement with blue label​.Net 1 ueps technologies inc- ‍decision not to invest was made by full net1 board before end of may 2017​.

May 4 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc ::Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc reports third quarter 2017 results.Q3 revenue $147.9 million.Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.69.Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.34.Qtrly fundamental earnings per share $0.43.Net 1 UEPS Technologies - "we expect to make substantial progress towards completion of a number of investment transactions during last quarter of fiscal 2017".Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - reaffirm fundamental earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.69.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1: appoints new board chair, plans for further independent directors and appoints media relations agency . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - board of directors has determined to split chairman and chief executive officer roles . Says Christopher Seabrooke appointed chairman of the board . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Serge Belamant has resigned as chairman but will remain a director . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - in addition, board is actively seeking to appoint additional independent directors . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - board expects that at least one director will be a person designated by international finance corporation . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Serge Belamant will also remain chief executive officer of company . Net 1 ueps - at such time as additional directors are appointed, board will review composition and chairmanship of all board committees .Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - intends to review relevant parts of company's ongoing business strategy and management structure.

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc : Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - addendum extends existing contract for a period of 12 months to March 31, 2018 .Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - addendum also includes specific terms as ordered by constitutional court of South Africa in its March 17, 2017, ruling.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net 1 UEPS -South African constitutional court gave order regarding continued payment of social grants when current contract between cash paymaster and Sassa expires . Net 1 UEPS -essentially, current contract between cps and sassa has been extended for a further period of 12 months under current contract's terms . Net 1 UEPS -Sassa, cash paymaster to ensure payment of social grants to grant beneficiaries from 1 April until entity other than CPS is able to do so .Net 1 UEPS -declaration of invalidity of contract is further suspended for 12-month period from 1 April 2017.

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc : Agreed with Blue Label Telecoms Limited ("Blue Label") to extend subscription date for company's proposed 15 pct investment in Blue Label . Agreed to extend subscription date from Feb. 28, 2017, to no later than June 30, 2017 . Binding restructure agreement is subject to conclusion of relevant transaction agreements by no later than June 30, 2017. . Blue label and Firstrand Bank have agreed to amend 2 bln rand guarantee issued by RMB in favour of Blue Label by extending expiry date to May 31 . Company has also concluded a memorandum of understanding to acquire 49.6 pct of DNI-4PL contracts .Company intends to settle purchase consideration for these two investments using a combination of surplus cash, debt and new equity placement..

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Net1 extends blue label subscription date and amends related guarantee; announces proposed investments in Cell C and DNI . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says Net1, blue label have accordingly agreed to extend subscription date from February 28, 2017, to no later than June 30, 2017 . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says company has offered to acquire a direct stake of 15% of issued share capital of Cell C for a consideration of ZAR 2 billion .Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says intends to settle purchase consideration for the two investments using a combination of surplus cash, debt, new equity placement.

Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1 UEPS Technologies -Co amended stock purchase agreements with n2 partners and draper gain investments to extend purchase date to february 28, 2017 . Net1 extends blue label subscription date and amends related guarantee and stock purchase agreements .Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc says agreed to extend subscription date from november 17, 2016, to no later than february 28, 2017.